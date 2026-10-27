New York march: ‘¡Cuba Sí, Bloqueo No!’

By Argiris Malapanis

New York City

The following excerpts are from an article posted at word-outlook.com.

“¡Cuba Sí, Bloqueo No!” (Cuba yes, blockade no!) reverberated in the streets of lower Manhattan here today (Oct. 24), as about 100 people assembled under brilliant sunny skies at Union Square Park and marched south on Broadway to Washington Square Park.

The protest, called by the Cuba Sí NY-NJ Coalition and endorsed by an array of other groups, was organized to broaden support for ending Washington’s relentless economic war on Cuba.

It was one of many similar actions planned in this city leading up to the October 28 vote by the United Nations General Assembly on a resolution sponsored by Cuba on the “necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States of America against Cuba.”

The New York activities include the U.S. premiere of the documentary “Fidel Up Close” by Mexican director Eduardo Flores, who participated in today’s march.

These activities are part of a Global Week of Action Against U.S. Genocide in Cuba called by the National Network on Cuba (NNOC) in the United States and fraternal organizations in other countries.