Pennsylvania Supreme Court agrees to hear Coffey’s appeal

Philadelphia

Jerome “Hoagie” Coffey is appealing his wrongful conviction in the Philadelphia Courts. He has been incarcerated for 30 years, 14 of which he spent in solitary confinement, for a crime he did not commit and to which he was not linked by any shred of physical evidence. He is an activist and cofounder of the Human Rights Coalition (HRC).

His 1994 conviction, which is currently being appealed, is a case of a corrupt police investigation that fixed evidence to frame the suspect. The conviction was based on a witness who has since recanted his testimony, a jailhouse snitch and faulty eyewitness identification. The Commonwealth suppressed evidence that would have completely changed the outcome.

Coffey’s appellate representation was faulty and many worthy claims were abandoned. A new Post Conviction Relief Act (PCRA) petition was introduced in 2023, but denied in August 2024 and denied on appeal in December 2025.

Not stopping, in April 2026, Coffey appealed to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to hear his petition claiming the relief that the court extended to Derek Lee in Commonwealth v. Derek Lee, namely that Life Without Parole (LWOP) sentencing for second-degree murder is unconstitutional. This decision involving Lee has been covered by Workers World. (workers.org/2026/04/91810)

In September 2026, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court granted Coffey’s petition on the single issue: Does the Lee decision apply retroactively?

Jerome Coffey’s case and the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s decision to hear it bring hope to the 1,500 Pennsylvanians currently serving LWOP sentences.