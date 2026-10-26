Toledo gas leak exposes ‘profits before people’ capitalism

Residents in north Toledo, Ohio, found themselves in the midst of a hazardous chemical leak on Oct. 20. At an MC Tank Terminal late that night, a 5,500 gallon tank containing the toxic chemical Glycidyl Methacrylate (GMA), a probable carcinogen, ruptured due to an improper transfer. At least 60 people were hospitalized due to exposure.

According to Dr. Steven Sucheck, chemist and University of Toledo professor, GMA is a volatile gas used to make polymers, and its industrial use is very common. GMA has storage and handling requirements for safe industrial use. As also a probable carcinogen, its risk is determined by exposure. While the chemical has a strong odor making it easy to detect, it is heavier than air and has adhesive properties. Because of those properties, it sticks to what it touches, leaving surfaces contaminated even after the gas dissipates. (wtol.com, Oct. 21)

Officials’ rushed response

Toledo officials issued an evacuation order within a 1-mile radius of the MC Tank Terminal at 10:48 p.m. and later a 3-mile shelter-in-place order at 4:24 a.m. on Oct. 21, nearly seven hours after the leak began. At 5 p.m. on Oct. 21, officials lifted the shelter-in-place order and reduced the evacuation radius to a half-mile. The next day, the evacuation zone was reduced further, after the tanks stopped venting. This was done without any testing of the air quality. On Oct. 23, all evacuation orders were lifted.

While the EPA continues to monitor the air quality in the area, the total extent of exposure and the environmental impact is not yet clear. City officials planned to meet with the company on Oct. 26 in a meeting not open to the public.

Residents in the area were given a fact sheet by the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department with instructions to properly ventilate their homes, clean all surfaces and door handles, throw away any uncovered foods and vegetables, to wash the outsides of containers before opening, to wash all clothing and to monitor pets and persons for symptoms of exposure. Residents are asked to watch for these possible symptoms:

Eyes: Watering, burning, redness or irritation.

Breathing: Sore throat, coughing, chest discomfort or shortness of breath.

Skin: Unexplained rashes, itching or redness.

Other: Headaches, dizziness or nausea.

If symptoms occur, residents are asked to leave the place where they occur, avoid returning until evaluated and seek medical advice or help for GMA exposure. They are also urged to call Poison Control for any guidance relating to exposures.

In a statement released October 23, Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz stated that an MC Tank Transport employee “introduced a temperature level to the tank in the process of trying to transfer the liquid,” which caused the reaction that led to the leak. (wkyc.com, Oct. 23)

While they are quick to assign blame, CBS affiliate news station WTOL 11 in its investigation report found that the parent company, Kenan Advantage Group, has a history of Occupational Safety and Health Administration violations, including an incident that resulted in the deaths of two workers in a Cleveland facility in February 2020. Another incident happened nine months later at a North

Canton, Ohio, facility in which a worker suffered a fractured eye socket.

Kenan Advantage Group acquired MC Tank Transport Inc. in 2025. With a history of workplace misconduct like this, why are officials quick to shrug this off as simple human error? Has the facility been inspected? Have there been previous citations? When was the equipment used last inspected? Have the employees been properly trained? How long will the chemical linger on surfaces? Will it seep into the soil? What if it contaminates water?

This is not any isolated incident. Similar chemical leaks have occurred in Cleveland, Atlanta and Nashville, Tennessee, in the past month.

Many questions remain unanswered. It will be up to the people of Toledo to demand the answers from officials. Neither the capitalist firm Kenan Advantage nor the politicians that serve the capitalist class can be relied on to properly investigate this crisis or institute measures to fully address it.