Oct. 30: International Dockworkers and Port Workers ‘Day of Action’

By World Federation of Trade Unions

Cinzia Della Porta, from the World Federation of Trade Unions Secretariat, conveyed the WFTU’s greetings and support at the press conference held on Oct. 15, 2026, in Rome to launch the International Day of Action of Dockworkers and Port Workers against War and Militarisation on Oct. 30, 2026.

On behalf of the World Federation of Trade Unions, the militant voice of hundreds of militant trade unions from all over the globe with more than 105 million workers in their ranks, I bring here our solidarity and support to this important action day.

In an era of increased military expenses and amid the general enforcement of the war economy and the rearing of fascism, racism and xenophobia, in an era in which there is the “normalization” of the genocide of the Palestinian people, in which Cuba is under siege, in which war is the only way they are looking for to get out from the capitalist crisis, the militant and class-oriented trade unions and workers all over the world should stand up and fight back, unequivocally condemning +imperialism and its wars.

The peoples all over the world know there is nothing to expect from [imperialist] war but death, misery, refugees, poverty and deterioration of their living conditions. Workers all over the world know that the tremendous resources channeled into the war economy are drained away at the expense of the welfare state, education, healthcare, wages, pensions and benefits for the popular strata.

The WFTU firmly reiterates the demand for an end to all imperialist interventions and full and unconditional respect for the sovereignty, independence and the right of every people to determine their own present and future. We reject the exclusions, discriminatory measures, blockades and sanctions imposed by the U.S., the European Union and their allies on numerous countries, which directly affect the daily lives of ordinary people.

We assert the demand for the dissolution of NATO and all military coalitions and for the complete abolition of nuclear weapons. No participation in imperialist wars or military missions. Military forces must return to their own countries, and the struggle of the working class in every country for disengagement from NATO, the EU and every imperialist alliance and for the complete abolition of nuclear weapons must be strengthened.

We unequivocally condemn and denounce the genocide against the Palestinian people by the murdering State of Israel, and we demand an immediate end to ethnic cleansing practices; we demand an end to occupation and settlements in the occupied Arab territories; we denounce the intensified imperialist aggression against Cuba, the criminal economic, commercial and financial blockade and ideological war imposed by the United States, which aims to suffocate the Cuban economy and deliberately creates enormous difficulties for the Cuban people.

In this context, the October 30 action is a concrete example of the struggle the class-oriented trade unions have to do, an example of concrete international solidarity, an example of the necessity to connect our struggles against war and militarization.

The WFTU salutes the militant initiatives and the relentless struggles of the working class and their unions that send a clear message that they oppose any involvement of their countries in wars, refusing to work for the production, loading and transfer of weapons and military equipment and boycotting any collaboration or facilitation linked with the active battlefronts.

We support the International Day of Action of Dockworkers and Port Workers against War and Militarization on Oct. 30, 2026, and we call on workers all over the globe to organize and support initiatives in this direction.

United we continue!