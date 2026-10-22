NYC rally demands justice for Nolan Wells

Qween Jean of Black Trans Liberation Kitchen addressed hundreds of transgender and queer people and supporters who overflowed Union Square Park in New York City on Oct. 14 to protest the racist, bigoted murder of Nolan Wells, who was Black and trans masc, in July in Mississippi.

The so-called “authorities” lied and claimed Nolan died from drowning. However, there was no water in his lungs, and the medical examiner said there was blunt force trauma to the back of Nolan’s head!

There must be Justice For Nolan Wells and all oppressed trans and queer youth!

– Photo and report by Renée Imperato