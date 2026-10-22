Support the pro-struggle, pro-socialist Workers World newspaper!

If you are looking for a real workers’ newspaper that tells class truth, is wholly anti-imperialist and anti-capitalist, sides with the global working class and oppressed peoples and opposes war, misogyny, racism, homophobia, ableism and all bigotry while supporting the socialist countries and the struggle for socialism here at home, then Workers World newspaper is the publication for you. Our articles cut through and expose the corporate media’s distortions and biases and present the truth.

WW articles and editorials oppose U.S. designs in West Asia and weapons for Israel’s genocide and denounce Washington’s attacks on Venezuela and abduction of its leaders and its blockade and threats against Cuba. Additionally, this newspaper supports students’ actions and community movements against ICE and other injustices, as well as workers’ organizing and job actions here and abroad. It is resolutely pro-class struggle at home and worldwide..

This pro-worker newspaper depends on our readers’ backing. It has no corporate or government backing and is wholly independent. The WW Supporter Program was launched 49 years ago to help publish this socialist newspaper and 35 years ago to support workers.org, where new articles are posted daily and the weekly paper’s PDF is displayed and archived.

Workers.org contains news and analyses of global and U.S. struggles, bulletins from national liberation movements and articles translated by our staff. Our writer-activists join and report on anti-capitalist and people’s movements against racism and war — and for the rights of Black, Latiné, Indigenous, Asian and Arab peoples, women, workers, migrants, prisoners, gender-oppressed, LGBTQIA2S+, low-income, elderly and disabled individuals. Prisoners are sent free print issues. This website is a resource for political activists.

While WW’s staff are volunteers, the 12 annually printed issues and the workers.org website incur expenses. Although many online publications require payments to read their articles, WW does not. Our articles are free to all readers.

Can you donate $50, $100 or $200 a year? Contributing $50 or more will entitle you to receive all print issues and five emails per week linking to online articles.

Your donations help get class truth to more readers — and are appreciated. Write monthly or annual checks to Workers World. Mail them with your name, address and email to Workers World at 121 West 27th St., Rm. 404, New York, NY 10001.