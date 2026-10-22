PDF of October 22 print issue
Books or bombs?
Student uprisings go global!
Boston Indigenous Peoples’ Day
“From Turtle Island to Palestine – Land Back!”
AI in China: beyond profits
Colombia general strike
Dockworkers call int’l action
Protesters challenge Nolan Wells ruling
Temple U. struggle reflects youth crisis
Cleveland healthcare strike
National Coming Out Day
Free Cilia Flores and Nicolás Maduro
Audiobook on People’s China
U.S. gov’t attacks Ilhan Omar
U.S. midterm elections
Editorials
Cornell: We are all Jane Doe!
NATO’s proxy war in Ukraine
Black Panther Party
60th anniversary
Oakland street renamed
Tear down the walls
Shut down death row!
Stop execution of Hasan!
Jerome Coffey’s case
Mundo Obrero
La venganza contra Ilhan Omar
Homenaje a la China socialista
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