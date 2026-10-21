National Coming Out Day Oct. 11

Each year on October 11 all around the world we celebrate National Coming Out Day. This day reminds us all that LGBTQIA2S+ liberation isn’t just a simple act of self-acceptance; it is a part of an ongoing collective struggle. From the Marxist view, the fight for queer liberation is inseparable from the broader struggle against exploitation and discrimination.

The date was chosen to commemorate the Second National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay rights that was held on Oct. 11, 1987. Hundreds of thousands marched on Washington, D.C., demanding equality, an end to discrimination, equal education, support for the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA), for action against AIDS, reproductive rights for women and an end to apartheid in South Africa. Union leaders gave speeches, and a massive AIDS Memorial Quilt, made to honor those lost during the crisis, was shown in full for the first time.

Inspired by the solidarity, in 1988 activists Robert Eichberg and Jean O’Leary established National Coming Out Day on the march’s anniversary. In doing so, they transformed the memory of a mass mobilization into an annual call for queer visibility and solidarity. Despite “National” in its name, National Coming Out Day is internationally observed.

Eight years prior, the First National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights took place. On October 14, 1979, tens of thousands of people marched together to demand comprehensive civil protections and an end to discrimination. It helped unite a movement that had previously been isolated in different cities and towns across the country.

The 1987 march carried this legacy forward. Despite being eight years apart, both marches forced the demands of LGBTQIA2S+ people into the political arena.

While queer people face different conditions across the globe, most still confront police violence, economic exclusion, family rejection and even state-sponsored persecution. Coming out can challenge prejudices, and the visibility can help someone not feel so alone. It can break down that isolation and help build solidarity.

But coming out isn’t equally safe for everyone, which is why days like this are needed in the first place. No one should be forced to choose between their identity and their security or between their liberation and their livelihood. This struggle cannot be separated from the material conditions people face, nor can those conditions be eliminated by individual acceptance alone. It takes a collective effort to solve a collective problem.

Right now in the United States, trans people are facing attacks on our access to healthcare and legal recognition. We’re also facing employment discrimination and general attacks on our public lives. The attacks on gender-affirming care, legal recognition and sports / education — which affect women as a whole — are a continuation of the President Donald Trump administration’s attack on marginalized groups. They must be confronted through organized resistance, mass mobilization and solidarity.

Reactionary attitudes work to divide the working class by shifting attention on oppressed groups, blaming them for the crises capitalism creates. This can only be combated by a collective effort. Unions, communist and socialist organizations, community groups and movements for social justice must firmly resist anti-LGBTQIA2s+ discrimination.

National Day of Coming Out must be viewed as more than a celebration of visibility. It must be viewed as a continuation of a radical legacy and a renewed commitment to struggle. We must continue the fight and honor the legacy of the marches of 1979 and 1987, not by just simply remembering them but by carrying their revolutionary spirit forward.

LGBTQIA2S+ liberation is a working-class struggle. We must remember our radical history and that our struggle will not end until every queer person across the globe can live with dignity, safety and freedom.