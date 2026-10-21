Oakland renames street: Black Panther Boulevard

By Susan Sherrell and David Welsh

Oakland, California — October 18. An enthusiastic crowd of over 150 people gathered at Latham Square on Broadway in downtown Oakland today for an official renaming of the street. It is now Black Panther Party Boulevard in honor of the Black Panther Party, started in Oakland on Oct. 15, 1966.

Members from former chapters around the country attended. These included Bunchy Crear, Stephen Edwards and James Aaron from the Houston chapter, Elmer and Aaron Dixon from the Seattle chapter, and Larry Little from the Winston-Salem North Carolina chapter.

The BPP was known for defending Black people from police brutality, and also for its many survival programs, which included the first free breakfast program for children, medical clinics, a free ambulance, a sickle cell detection program and an award=winning school.

Frederica Newton, the spouse of co-founder Huey Newton, welcomed the crowd. “We’re going to keep this going!” she promised. Historian Billy X thanked the Panthers and supporters.

Mayor Barbara Lee declared: “Everyone understands that the spirit of the Black Panther Party lives on. I was a proud volunteer for the party registering voters for Shirley Chisholm. Later, when Chairman Bobby Seale ran for mayor of Oakland, I was his finance manager. It’s come full circle. I am now the first Black woman mayor of Oakland.” Lee noted that Oakland was recently named #6 of the 10 best cities to visit in the U.S.

Lauren Williams Jackson of the Oakland and San Francisco chapters spoke about working on the Black Panther newspaper: “They couldn’t stop us. They took Bobby, they took Huey, they took Erica [Huggins] –– the paper went on.”

Fred Hampton Jr. of Chicago, son of the legendary Fred Hampton, who was murdered by the Chicago cops in December 1969, ended the program calling out: “Revolutionary love, y’all! We got to serve the people, y’all!”

The ceremony ended on a jubilant note. The ribbon was cut. The crowd of all ages and ethnicities chanted, “Power to the People!” The ceremony was one of many honoring the Black Panther Party’s 60th anniversary weekend.