Ukraine: Whose side should you be on?

Why has Workers World often used the words “proxy war” to describe the nearly five years of warfare between Russia and Ukraine? It’s because the Ukrainian soldiers are serving the interests of NATO imperialism. That is, they fight to advance the interests of the ruling class of the European Union (EU) and the U.S.

To make sure Ukraine keeps fighting, the U.S. government at first and EU governments now have been financing the Ukrainian side of the war. They supply the weapons and provide intelligence for the Kiev regime to launch drone attacks on the Russian lines and on Russia itself.

It was the U.S. secret service and diplomatic intervention that brought about a “color revolution” in 2013-14 that overthrew the government of Ukraine, which had normal — even friendly — diplomatic and trade relations with Moscow. The overthrow replaced that government with a regime backed by all sorts of reactionary chauvinist anti-Russian groups, including pro-fascist groups.

This took place during the second Obama administration. It was carried out by a Democratic Party government and also had the support of the Republican Party. The officials of both imperialist parties agreed to try to weaken Russia to more easily exploit its resources.

Part of this strategy was to expand the NATO military alliance ever further eastward. Even some of the Baltic states, which were once part of the Soviet Union, joined NATO. Western troops, bases and war exercises were moving ever closer to the Russian border. Ukraine was considered for NATO membership.

In February 2022, after giving many warnings that it considered NATO’s expansion an existential threat, Moscow ordered the Russian military to intervene. Then, when an agreement to end the fighting seemed imminent in March 2022, the Biden administration sabotaged it.

Capitalist media’s flood of lies

The ruling class media and most politicians of the Republican and Democratic parties — both pro-imperialist parties representing the interests of the ruling class centered in the U.S. — present a false narrative about the proxy war between Ukraine and Russia.

Since that same corporate media lies about the U.S. war on Iran and the Israeli genocide of Palestinians, and about Cuba and Venezuela, not to mention China, it should be no surprise that they also spew out torrents of lies about Ukraine and Russia. Mainly they demonize Russian President Vladimir Putin, and they make the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, elected in 2019 and who has suspended any further elections, into a pristine hero.

Before he was elected president in 2019, Zelensky was known in Ukraine as a successful actor and comedian. His main experience in politics was that he played a president on Ukrainian TV from 2015-19.

Don’t be confused by Trump’s machinations!

What might confuse the issue for people in the U.S. is that President #47 makes public statements hostile to Zelensky. #47 is a warmonger who is also racist, anti-migrant, anti-women, anti-LGBTQIA2S+ and has an economic program that wrecks the lives of workers.

Thus, it is easy to make the assumption that if #47 is hostile to someone, that someone must be doing something right. In Zelensky’s case, that assumption leads to a gross error. He has little choice but to hand over what’s left of Ukraine’s wealth — farm land, mineral resources — to Western imperialist interests, and he does this by sacrificing Ukrainian lives.

NATO expansion led to this extended war in Ukraine. The regimes controlling the major EU countries have acted as warmongers. They have painted Russia as a military threat to them to justify the biggest military expansion of those countries since World War II. They have cut social benefits won over decades by the West European working class and have goaded the workers and all the youth into rebellions in many EU countries.

The people in the EU countries are beginning to rebel against the decline in their social support and in their basic wages that have been made worse by the expansion of military costs. The Oct. 17 battles in France gave the strongest example.

The people of the U.S. — whose attention is more focused these days upon the failed U.S. war against Iran and the Israeli genocide against Palestinians and the costs of those wars — must see that the aggression against Russia is in the same category and battle to end the war. It is aggression aimed to serve the interests of the superrich and no one else.