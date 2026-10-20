We are all Jane Doe! Smash the patriarchy!

The struggle against rape culture is, at the moment, focused on Cornell University. There a rape survivor filed a lawsuit in September accusing the university, the chapter of the Chi Phi fraternity, seven individual fraternity members accused of raping her and other parties of negligence, breach of contract and failure to protect.

Supporters of the survivor, referred to as “Jane Doe” to protect her privacy, have held demonstrations on the Cornell campus and in a number of other locations. Protest signs include the message “We are all Jane Doe!”

The suit stems from a 2024 incident where the student, while drugged and highly intoxicated, was raped by the seven Chi Phi members. Outrageously, members of the fraternity advertised the survivor’s availability on SnapChat; not one of its over 50 members who saw the post attempted to prevent the rapes from taking place.

Cornell downplayed the sexual assaults from beginning to end; some of the seven perpetrators were not even expelled.

This sharply contrasts with how pro-Palestine students have been treated by school administrations across the country. Simply for demonstrating or speaking out, they have been suspended, expelled, arrested, attacked by police, accused of antisemitism and more.

Right wing blames the victims

Now right-wingers on social media have doxxed Jane Doe and are attempting to make her legal name public. Under unimaginable pressure, Doe withdrew from Cornell.

This incident is not exceptional or isolated. Quite the opposite. Rape culture, often referred to as toxic masculinity, is pervasive on college and university campuses and in society at large. Surveys show that one in five women have experienced completed or attempted rape (nsvrc.org), and nearly half have experienced some form of sexual violence. (cdc.gov, Dec. 17, 2025) About four in five women have suffered sexual harassment! Women of color are particularly vulnerable.

Nor is this situation new; a 1957 survey showed one in five women on college campuses were victims of rape or attempted rape. Things have not improved almost 70 years later!

Toxic masculinity, which would be discouraged in a society focused on human needs, is ingrained in a vast majority of men across all social backgrounds before they even reach adulthood. The dehumanization of women and gender-oppressed people is normalized. Capitalist society desensitizes men and boys to the fact that a sexual assault victim is a living human being who should not be treated like a mere object available for their pleasure.

Survivors are put on the defensive. If they press legal charges and confront their rapist in court, they are the ones who feel like they are on trial, with questions around their sexual history, or what were they doing in such-and-such a place (for example, a fraternity house), what were they wearing, and what did they expect? All women and gender-oppressed people feel pressure to make excuses for or minimize the actions of perpetrators.

Outside the realm of academia, one need only look to the mistreatment of scores of women and girls who endured unspeakable sexual abuse by predator Jeffrey Epstein. In a wide range of circumstances, rape survivors are displaying incredible courage.

Why is misogyny the norm?

There have been commentaries in the media eloquently decrying the toxic rape culture that has normalized sexual assault — which is all too common. But these commentaries don’t ask, let alone answer, a fundamental question: Why? Why is misogyny so prevalent?

The oppression of women and gender-oppressed people has economic origins. As Friedrich Engels explained in the classic Marxist work, “The Origin of the Family, Private Property and the State,” for most of human history human relations were cooperative and based on equality. The patriarchy only emerged with the transition from pre-class society to private property.

The class roots of patriarchy have to be understood if humanity is ever to put an end to it. Misogyny can only be abolished when the class that profits from it, using it to keep workers divided, is abolished by the working class and oppressed people.

Capitalism is a dying system in its final stage of existence. When it is finally pushed into the dustbin of history, a socialist society will begin the process of eradicating sexism and all forms of oppression that the capitalist class upholds.

Smash the patriarchy! We are all Jane Doe!