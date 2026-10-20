Nationwide strike in Colombia challenges right-wing regime

A nationwide strike erupted Oct. 14 in at least 10 cities in Colombia just two months after the far-right government of President Abelardo de la Espriella took office.

Unions, teachers, student groups, opposition parties such as the Historical Pact, LGBTQIA+ collectives, labor unions, and Indigenous communities, filled the city streets of Bogotá, Cali, Medellín, Barranquilla, Manizales, Cúcuta, Bucaramanga, Pereira, and Riohacha. At least 1,500 organizations were involved in the organizing.

The masses in Colombia were protesting this Trump-like president’s economic and security agenda, along with the rising cost of living, an increase in crime and violence, the rollback of social programs, limits to the right to abortion, and measures aimed at criminalizing and intimidating the right to protest. Indigenous communities protested against megaprojects and economic policies that threaten to destroy their ancestral lands.

Armed police were stationed on the top of rooftops of buildings in an attempt to intimidate the protesters.

Many of the protesters carried the Palestinian flag. This crucial solidarity gesture countered the reactionary new government, which had just announced the establishment of a Colombian Embassy in Occupied Palestine. The Espriella regime’s action legitimizes the Zionist state of Israel and is a breach of international law.

How long the strike will last remains to be seen.