Temple U.: Labor coalition protests higher tuition, staffing cuts

Philadelphia

Over a hundred students, faculty and workers rallied and marched on Oct. 15 outside a meeting of the Temple University Board of Trustees to demand accountability, transparency and safe and responsible staffing.

The North Philadelphia protest was held in the wake of this summer’s Board vote to increase housing costs and student fees and raise tuition by 3.5% while simultaneously cutting 300 positions across the university and slashing the academic budget. The cuts have resulted in increased workloads for instructors and reduced resources. They pose an existential threat to the Temple Health System.

Members of the Temple Association of University Professionals (TAUP) American Federation of Teachers (AFT) Local 4531 handed out “Ditch Mitch” buttons to rally participants. The buttons refer to Mitchell Morgan, the chairperson of the Board and the 607th richest man in the world, possessing $6.6 billion. He’s a real estate tycoon with no teaching, research or healthcare experience.

Among the Temple University Labor Coalition speakers was TAUP President Jeff Doshna, who said: “When Mitch Morgan and his Board approve budgets year after year that keep cutting those positions, is it any wonder that we have a student retention problem? There aren’t enough advisors for students to get appointments. There aren’t enough librarians and library staff to help students complete their research projects. There aren’t enough faculty to ensure that students can get the classes they need.”

One student speaker raised the youth protests over education cuts in France and questioned why similar resistance isn’t widespread here in the U.S.

The rally ended with a march through campus, including around the administration offices in Sullivan Hall, led by a “When injustice is law, resistance is duty” banner, a Palestinian flag, and numerous “Workers over billionaires” placards.