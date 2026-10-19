Hamas denounces right-wing Colombian government

The Islamic Resistance Movement – Hamas issued the following statement on Oct. 15, 2026.

We condemn in the strongest terms the Colombian government’s decision to open an embassy in occupied Jerusalem, consider it a flagrant violation of the rights of our Palestinian people and a blatant breach of international law and U.N. resolutions rejecting any change to the legal status of Jerusalem and reaffirm that Jerusalem is an occupied Palestinian territory.

The new Colombian government’s retracting from the honorable positions taken by former Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who severed ties with the Zionist entity for committing the crime of genocide in Gaza, represents a clear bias and losing bet on a criminal entity that is becoming increasingly isolated worldwide.

We call on the Colombian government to immediately backtrack on this unjust decision and not to proceed with this move, which constitutes a violation of the rights of our Palestinian people and a denial of the justice of their cause and their right to self-determination and to establish their independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.

Official website — Hamas Movement

https://t.me/kUoQCMfm8bI1NWE0