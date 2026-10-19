Iran condemns Colombia for opening embassy in occupied Al-Quds

The Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) posted the following statement on Oct. 16, 2025.

In a statement released on Thursday, Oct. 15, the Iranian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the Colombian government’s action of opening an embassy in occupied Al-Quds [Jerusalem], considering it contrary to the Charter of the United Nations and the fundamental principles of international law.

​The statement added that Al-Quds is an inseparable part of Palestinian territory, and all states are obligated under international law to refrain from any action that amounts to recognition of the Israeli regime’s occupation.

​The statement further noted: “Undoubtedly, the alignment of Colombia’s current governing authorities with an occupying and genocidal regime and the legitimization of the occupation of Palestinian territory stand in clear contradiction to the aspirations for independence and justice that have shaped a significant part of the history of the struggles of the people of Colombia and Latin America.”

​“The Colombian governing authorities’ action in opening the country’s embassy in occupied Al-Quds runs counter to Colombia’s international legal obligations concerning respect for the right of peoples to self-determination and amounts to endorsing occupation and violating the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination. The Colombian government must accept responsibility for the consequences of its immoral decision, which is contrary to international law,” the ministry added.