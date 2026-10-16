WW commentary: Midterm madness and fraudulent elections

The midterm elections are coming up on Nov. 3. The elections cover all members of the House of Representatives, 33 members of the Senate, a majority of governors’ seats, and multiple state and local representatives.

Workers are always told the elections are part of the democratic process. But it’s hard to believe that the working class holds any real power in a system where billionaires like Trump and Musk own and control most of the wealth. They then make most of society’s economic decisions. The workers become spectators while being talked down to by elitist candidates.

It’s important to affirm workers’ and oppressed peoples’ right to vote, which was achieved by many struggles, especially national liberation movements, across the world. Struggles that won the right to vote include bourgeois democratic but also socialist revolutions where the workers actually seized power. Not the least of them was the Civil War in the U.S., followed by the period of Reconstruction, but this remains an unfinished revolution.

The problem with the elections is that under capitalism they are always controlled by big business — big money. The politicians are forced to answer to their fat-cat donors. The establishment candidates dole out taxpayer money for things such as weapons contracts, war in West Asia, transportation money for highway contractors, etc.

Elected officials in both parties do this. But to only blame the Democrats and Republicans for the injustices of the system is to come up short in analyzing the elections. In the struggle against racism and war it is essential to attack the war corporations like Boeing and Amazon.

The ruling class spreads its money to both big business parties. Even ultra-right Republican President Donald Trump used to be a Democrat, because his real estate empire was based in New York City, a Democratic Party stronghold.

A vote against Trump

Many workers will vote in the midterms to protest Trump and his minions’ policies of cutbacks, racism, bigotry and war — especially his quagmire in West Asia. His deployment of ICE goon squads against immigrant workers is opening another class war at home. A vote against Trump’s pals in Congress would be very welcome and show the maturity of the working class.

The Trump government could lose control of the House and the Senate. Yet with a $1 billion dollar war chest, the Republicans could outspend the Democrats on air time in the closing weeks before Nov. 3.

In any case, working people need to realize that the current war in West Asia began with former President Joe Biden’s genocidal war against Palestine. Democrats in Congress have been exposed time and again for not really being against Trump’s policies.

The two parties of big business always work to quash or at least tone down any working-class struggle or opposition to capitalism. Their leading candidates call their opponents names and engage in personal attacks, debasing the political struggle. Opposition to imperialist wars is usually muted, even though these wars are on the cutting edge of the workers’ world struggles. Capitalist candidates prefer to discuss worker exploitation with terms like “affordability.”

Both parties uphold capitalism

So is there a dime’s worth of difference between the Democratic Party and the Republicans? They both represent the same class interests. But it needs to be recognized that the Democratic Party is made up of workers, and there are many workers of color, immigrants, women and gender-oppressed people, people with disabilities, LGBTQIA2S+ people and union members in the organization. The ranks of the Republicans tend to be more privileged and very bigoted.

The Republican Party specializes in using racism, sexism and anti-LGBTQIA2S+ bigotry — shown in horrendous anti-trans and anti-migrant campaign ads — to keep workers divided.

Nevertheless, both the Democrats and Republicans have a history of nearly 200 years of promoting or at least not challenging white supremacy, instigating imperialist wars and many corruption scandals. They’re not going to change.

The twin parties of the bourgeoisie have a long, sordid history of making false promises. It gets ugly. Their candidates are professional opportunists. They’ll stand in the limelight and grab lots of media credit for a reform they didn’t have anything to do with. The working class has been frustrated and burned from one generation to the next by big business politicians and parties who promise them the moon but don’t do a thing to get to the goal.

Since most of the young generation is open to and friendly to socialism and class struggle, the Democratic Socialists of America have gotten on the ballot, put out a progressive program and even won elections. While their leadership is certainly not revolutionary, their party is a strong indication of acceptance of socialism.

Although bourgeois elections are held to derail the class struggle, the working class can intervene. With Trump gallivanting around the country to speak at rallies, his speeches are being disrupted. Candidates’ forums or appearances of any establishment candidates can be protested, but protesters must go beyond boosting one bourgeois party over another.

Workers World Party has had a great history of running candidates with a revolutionary platform in a number of states. Whether or not the party participates in elections by running candidates, we will always reach out to workers and oppressed people with an unapologetically anti-capitalist program.