Austin, Texas: Hundreds say ‘Death row? Shut it down!’

Austin, Texas

Anti-death penalty activists came from around the state on Oct. 10 to participate in the 27th Annual March and Rally for Abolition at the Texas Capitol in Austin. Speaker after speaker put a human face on executions, and all agreed that due to Christa Pike’s horrific botched execution, Tennessee should release her with time served immediately.

Cheers went up as this writer, who chaired the rally, said, “Torture like Pike’s happens all the time. It is time we stop experimenting on how to kill people, and stop the death penalty now, today!”

It was also the World Day Against the Death Penalty, which was being celebrated as close as Dallas and as far away as Japan. More than 180 countries held events.

Shujaa Graham, who spent years on death row in California and is still traumatized decades later, stated:. “I can’t get those words out of my head — ‘we sentence you to die December 8 at San Quentin until gas penetrates upon your personhood, and you will no longer be in society.’ Bam! 15 minutes later, I was on San Quinton’s death row. After 11 long years, my greatest nightmare had finally come to an end, and I was exonerated. Forty years later, it still haunts me to death.”

Innocent people on death row

Gary Drinkard spent almost six years on Alabama’s death row. He is now an activist with Witness To Innocence and speaks around the world about the injustices of the death penalty. “The system is broken,” he told the crowd. “There were people committing suicide, because they wanted to cheat the executioner back when I was on death row.

“They didn’t want to sit in an electric chair at the time,” Drinkard said: “I’m trying to tell people that death is not right. There are innocent people on death row. There are innocent people who have been killed … especially here in Texas.”

Incredibly moving talks were given by Chris Castillo and Suzanne Bosler with Journey of Hope, from Violence to Healing. Both lost parents to murder. Bosler’s father, a pastor, was in church when an intruder stabbed him 24 times. Bosler was also stabbed, but played dead and survived. Castillo’s mother was murdered in 1991, and he eventually learned to forgive the men who killed her. He is on the Board of Directors of Journey of Hope and has shared his mother’s story for almost 25 years in efforts to end the death penalty.

An emotional John Lucio, son of innocent but still incarcerated Melissa Lucio, told the crowd that Melissa was crying tears of joy as she listened to the rally on a phone call from her cousin at the rally: “My Mama Bear is so happy that we are talking about her and her innocence. She sends her love to everyone here today.” There were over 25 people from Lucio’s family, the young and the elders, who made the trip from the Rio Grande Valley to Austin.

Fight for air-conditioned prisons

Incarcerated people and their families won a great victory this year when a federal court ordered the Texas prison system to provide air conditioning to ALL Texas prisons. Two women and their organizations who were part of the lawsuit are the sheroes of this fight — Amite Dominick with Texas Prisons Community Advocates (TCPA) and Jennifer Toon, executive director of Lioness Justice Impacted Women’s Alliance. Lioness is founded and led by currently and formerly incarcerated girls, women and gender-expansive people.

TPCA led a struggle to end the heat in prisons, which can be over 120 degrees during Texas summers. Dominick said: “Through our 85 to Stay Alive campaign to end deadly heat, I learned that abolition and humane conditions are the same fight. Nearly every man on Texas death row lives in solitary confinement, often for decades, in conditions the United Nations recognizes as torture. Human dignity has to mean something for every person the state holds.”

Toon spoke from her lived experience to elevate the voices of system-impacted individuals, with a focus on LGBTQIA2S+ people, youth and people with disabilities. Her involvement with the criminal legal system began at age 15, leading to 27 years of incarceration. She said: “Lioness began as a promise made inside a Texas prison, shaped by survival and a refusal to forget the women we would one day leave behind. In 2022, that promise carried us back to one another on the outside, as we organized to stop the execution of Melissa Lucio.

“It is especially meaningful to be with Melissa Lucio’s family again today and witness their incredible love and support for her. We will always stand with Melissa and her family, and we will never stop fighting for justice. Progress isn’t always a straight line, but setbacks are not defeat! Our hope and commitment remain steadfast.”

Juan Balderas spent nine years at the county jail before he was tried. He was convicted of capital murder and has been on death row for 12 years. Balderas has steadfastly maintained his innocence. His spouse, Yancy Balderas, spoke of all the errors in his case and demanded a new trial. His mother, Vicky Reyes, speaking in Spanish, thanked everyone for coming out year after year and asked the crowd to keep supporting her son until he comes home.

Terri Been spoke about her brother, Jeff Wood, who did not kill anyone yet was given a death sentence under Texas’ unjust Law of Parties. Wood was in his pickup while a “friend” went inside a convenience store. A few minutes later Wood heard a gunshot and went inside. His “friend” had killed the clerk. Both men were convicted of capital murder and put on death row. Wood’s family has fought for 28 years for his freedom and the abolition of the Law of Parties.

No rally would be complete without some spoken word, and activist Jorge Antonio Renaud, who spent decades incarcerated, did just that. He is an activist with Grassroots Leadership in Austin, which believes that no one should profit from the incarceration of human beings, and they work with communities to abolish for-profit private prisons, jails and detention centers. Here’s his poem:

Until all of us are free

You say you want

justice for all

but do you mean

even that one

at the end of the run

gibbering in his puddle of piss

who has painted pretty pictures

in various shades of shit

on the walls of his cage

or have you too reveled

in the mass of media

that massive exhalation of bile

about his singular vileness

of his crime

because that one,

that one too,

is my brother.

The event ended with a loud and militant march to the governor’s mansion led by the Kids Against the Death Penalty. News coverage was so good that even those who did not attend the event were able to feel the power of the people in action.