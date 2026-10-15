Hamas salutes anti-genocide South African for winning Nobel Peace Prize

Islamic Resistance Movement – Hamas issued the following statement on their website on Oct. 9, 2026. Navanethem Pillay, or Navi as she is better known, is of Indian Tamil descent whose family migrated to Durban, South Africa.

Awarding Navi Pillay the ‘Nobel Peace Prize’ Marks an Important Step in the Path of International Accountability for War Crimes in Gaza

The Islamic Resistance Movement – Hamas confirms that the awarding of the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize to the South African rights activist and judge Navi Pillay, in recognition of her career in defending human rights and promoting international law, particularly in the Palestinian territories, represents an important step towards international justice and a new international acknowledgement of the crimes committed by the occupation against our Palestinian people.

Pillay has contributed to the defence of African National Congress activists in their struggle against the apartheid regime. She also served as President of the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda. This award reflects a distinguished career dedicated to the defence of rights and the accountability of perpetrators of international crimes.

The findings of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry, chaired by Pillay, over the crimes committed in the Gaza Strip, and the conclusion reached in its report, published in September 2025, that the crime of genocide had been committed, underscore the gravity of what our people have endured, necessitating serious international action to translate the documented facts into legal proceedings and effective accountability for those perpetrators.

We call on the international community to assume its legal and moral responsibilities, take action to prosecute the war criminals and hold them accountable before international courts and put an end to the policy of impunity, thereby halting the occupation’s crimes against our Palestinian people.

Islamic Resistance Movement – Hamas

Official website – Hamas Movement

https://t.me/kUoQCMfm8bI1NWE0