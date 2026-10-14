Stop the public execution of Nidal Malik Hasan!

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced on Oct. 8 that the execution of Nidal Malik Hasan by a firing squad will be livestreamed on Dec. 3. If this does happen, it will be the first federal execution by the U.S. military since World War II and the first public execution since 1936.

Hasan was convicted by a military court in 2013 for the 2009 premeditated murder of 13 soldiers and the wounding of 24 more at the Fort Hood Army military base located in Central Texas. Hasan, a Muslim and son of Palestinian immigrants, was an army psychiatrist opposed to the deployment of more troops to the war in Afghanistan during that time, including himself. He was wounded during the shooting, resulting in him becoming partially paralyzed.

It is no coincidence that the Dec. 3 execution date of the disabled Hasan has been officially recognized by the United Nations as the International Day of Persons with Disabilities since 1992. According to the U.N. website, Dec. 3 “aims to promote an understanding of disability issues and mobilize support for the dignity, rights and well-being of persons with disabilities.” If this heinous act is livestreamed, it will be a deterrent from any events observing Dec. 3.

Also, the irony that Hasan, although born in the U.S., is Palestinian should be a serious consideration regarding him receiving the death sentence.

Abolish the death penalty!

Since the federal death penalty was reinstated in 1988 by the U.S. Supreme Court, there has been ongoing debate on which method of execution is more “humane.” Is it lethal injection, electrocution, hanging, gas chamber or firing squad? President #47 has even suggested bringing back the guillotine! This debate has intensified since the recently botched execution of Christa Pike in Tennessee, who survived being lethally injected not once but twice.

Hegseth’s announcement has understandably aroused condemnation from the pope to anti-death penalty groups to even some Republican politicians. Of course, those same Republicans are more afraid of their image being further tarnished, since their party is pro-death penalty.

As was stated in a recent World World commentary written by Gloria Rubac calling for an end to the death penalty: “Only poor and working-class people are executed.The death penalty is racist. About 58% of those sent to death row are people of color, while they make up just 38% of the U.S. population. The death penalty is even used to execute innocent people. There are 203 people who have been exonerated off death rows, because they were found innocent. People are arrested, tried and convicted by racist cops, corrupt district attorneys and judges who don’t give a damn.” (workers.org/2026/10/95187/)

Another important reason for abolishing the death penalty is that every time an execution takes place, the state apparatus is strengthened and is more consolidated. The death penalty is not a deterrent against any kind of crime, even those crimes deemed anti-social. The death penalty is a weapon of terror on the part of the capitalist ruling class against the working class. It is tied to the police, Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE), the courts and the prisons.

Multimillionaires and billionaires do not get executed or even spend long periods of time in prison for the crimes they commit, be they of a personal or political nature. They have all the money needed to hire the best lawyers and to bribe judges so they are found “innocent.”

In order to abolish the death penalty, the capitalist system that created this horrific terrorist machinery must be abolished. It is the Hegseths of the world who should be put on trial, convicted and jailed for crimes against humanity worldwide, not someone like Hasan whose main motivation was to stop the imperialist war on the Afghan people.