Another ICE shooting

New York — In the Marble Hill section of the Bronx on Oct. 8, as children were coming home from school, two masked men wearing construction vests with guns in their hands approached Oscar Belgal’s car as he was parking. His 5-year-old son was in the back. When one man pounded on his car window, Belgal pulled forward to get away from a scary situation. Another car drove in front of him, blocking him. At that point, the men, later identified as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, fired 7 bullets at his car, hitting Belgal in the neck.

Marcos Charles, an executive associate director of ICE, alleged that Belgal drove his vehicle into two government vehicles, then “weaponized his vehicle” by accelerating toward ICE officers. However, there is no footage demonstrating that. ICE agents also claimed they didn’t see the 5-year-old in the back of the car. (CNN, Oct. 9).

According to Reuters (Oct. 8), Federal immigration agents ‌have shot at least 21 people — seven fatally — since President Donald Trump took office in 2025. There were also 32 deaths of people in ICE custody in 2025 and another 24 as of Sept. 2, 2026.

CBS News (Oct. 11) coverage of police bodycam footage shows Belgal sitting limply on the ground, his head bent to one side. One cop says there is an ambulance “right there,” but two cops first urge him to get up, even though he doesn’t seem to be very conscious. Then, they ignore the presence of the ambulance and trained medical personnel and carry him themselves into a police car, taking him to the emergency room.

Currently, Belgal remains in federal custody with a bullet still in his neck. He was taken from the hospital where he had been receiving medical care, he was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn. A federal judge approved a petition to block his deportation filed by immigration advocates. MDC is infamous for its poor treatment of prisoners requiring medical care.

Thousands of people have demonstrated in the Bronx and in Foley Square since the ICE shooting. As protesters could be heard chanting in the background, Mayor Mamdani strongly condemned ICE at a hastily arranged press conference on Thursday night, calling for the agency to be abolished. (The Guardian, Oct. 9)

It should be noted that although Mamdani condemned ICE and bargained with Trump, unsuccessfully, he failed to criticize the actions of the New York Police Department (NYPD).

“We’re seeing the shock of ICE’s violence, but we’re also seeing this aggressive treatment of the protesters and of the response to people who are speaking out,” said Yasmine Farhang, executive director of the Immigrant Defense Project. “But we know that the Department of Corrections, the Department of Probation and also, yes, the NYPD, are continuing to communicate and collaborate with ICE.” (The Intercept, Oct. 9)

“This surge that’s happening in New York City is happening all across the country. In California, in Illinois, in anti-sanctuary states as well,” said Naureen Shah, who leads immigration policy and advocacy at the American Civil Liberties Union. “So for any community that’s bracing for or experiencing a law enforcement surge, it is really vital that police departments are not providing cooperation to the street arrests, either formally or informally.” (The Intercept, Oct. 9)

Cities and states can’t stop ICE from doing federal law enforcement, Shah added. But, she said, “they can hold officials accountable for the abuses they commit.”