October 7: Flood the streets, free the land!

As the third anniversary of the October 7, 2023, Al-Aqsa Flood is being commemorated around the world, Israel’s genocide against the Palestinian people — which never stopped despite a “ceasefire” agreed to by Israel and Hamas on Oct. 10, 2025 — has intensified. Israel has expanded the bombing in Gaza City, indiscriminately targeting civilian areas, and the ongoing Zionist violence in the West Bank is increasing.

On Oct. 12, the Palestinian Ministry of Health wrote, “The toll of the ‘israeli’ aggression has risen to 74,382 martyrs and 175,416 injuries since October 7, 2023.” (Resistance News Network) The actual death count is probably much higher.

The October 7 offensive led by Hamas has sparked the revolutionary struggle across West Asia, involving Iran, Yemen, Iraq and others. Numerous commemorations of the third anniversary took place around the world, including in the U.S.

Over 200 anti-genocide, pro-Palestine activists joined a “Flood the streets, free the land” march through Philadelphia’s Center City on October 7. Beginning at Rittenhouse Square, they chanted and carried banners, including one that read: “Oct. 7 is the wake-up call for the world to learn about Israel’s crimes for the last 80 years.” Protesters marched to insurance company Chubb’s local headquarters, where a speaker condemned its ties to Israeli weapons manufacturer Elbit Systems. The mobile protest continued on to The Barnes Foundation, which has accepted donations from the Zionist Jewish Federation of Philadelphia and Pentagon contractor Day & Zimmermann. Before ending at City Hall, the march stopped for a rally in front of the corporate headquarters of Day & Zimmermann, responsible for manufacturing much of the artillery munitions used by Israel in its ongoing genocidal occupation of Palestine. In particular, it manufactures 155mm rounds, fired by M109 howitzer guns, and 120mm M830A1 High Explosive Anti-Tank (HEAT) rounds, fired by Israel’s Merkava battle tanks.

In Cleveland, several hundred activists held a rally and community walk Oct. 11 to honor the martyrs of the past three years of the U.S.-back Israeli genocide and commemorate three years of Palestinian resistance. Speakers at the rally represented Palestinian Youth Movement, Cleveland Palestine Action Community and Kent State Students for Justice in Palestine. Marchers held Palestinian flags along with signs, each one unique, with a photo and bio of a martyr killed by Israel during the past three years.

October 7 “was the blossoming of the world struggle,” said the opening speaker from Nidal, the Palestinian struggle organization which organized the he October 7 march in Seattle. Some 200 high school students walked out of class at midday. They were mobilized by Seattle Revolutionary Youth and made up almost half of the march of 500 people. The students marched downtown to the Pike Place Market where a second rally was held. The Nidal speaker also said that since October 7, “the world now sees Palestine as it rightfully is, a national liberation movement.” Demonstrators castigated the U.S. and Israel for war crimes, genocide and mass imprisonment and demanded freedom for Palestine.

A rally and march in Portland, Oregon, on Oct. 7 raised the slogans: “End U.S. Aid to Israel,” “Stop the Genocide,” “No War on Iran” and “Hands Off Lebanon!” Daniel Shea, President of Portland’s Veterans For Peace PDX Chapter 72, addressed over 100 Portland protesters, saying, “The escalation of these conflicts is a flagrant violation of international law and a crime against humanity.” Shea called on service members to refuse to be cogs in a killing machine built for the rich and pointed out: “These wars protect the profits of the arms industry, Wall Street and the billionaire class. This is a war on the working class of the world, paid for in our dollars, and with our blood, sweat and tears. The struggle against the war machine abroad is directly tied to the struggle for our rights at home. Stop funding destruction abroad and start funding human life.” The event was sponsored by the Sunrise Movement PDX, Anti-War Action Network, Portland for Palestine, Diaspora Pa’lante Collective, Veterans For Peace PDX Chapter 72 and Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO).

Jim McMahan, Lyn Neeley and Joe Piette contributed to this article.