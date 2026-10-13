From 1789 to 2026: A tale of two Bastilles – a poem

in the streets

of neglected French suburbs

dark-skinned high schoolers

who study under leaking roofs

without desks

wonder that

they are asked

to study famous figures

who made history

because they revolted —

from Arthur Rimbaud

to Olympe de Gouges —

and yet their own revolt

is trashed

feeling like throwaways

the only shields they have

are plastic bins on rollers

while the robocops

test their new expensive

fluorescent toys —

stroboscopic shields

that make even youtube viewers

look away or be sick

refusing to become

cannon fodder

in the billionaires’ profitable wars

they chant:

“our country is rearming

but our future

is being disarmed”

elsewhere

a group of youth

armed with only

one Palestinian flag

dance in front of police

armed to the teeth

the spark

that began in France

has spread to

Belgium

The Netherlands

Germany

Spain

Italy

Greece

Portugal

Ireland

Chile

Brazil

and France’s colonies:

Mayotte

Guyana

Guadeloupe

Martinique

Reunion —

and tomorrow

beyond porous borders

others will join in

and today

on the very square

where the French People tore down

the feudal prison of the Bastille,

legions of children

dismantled it

all over again

ghostly stone

by ghostly stone —

acting out the History

that without teachers

they learned alone

(c) Julia Wright October 8. 2026 All Rights Reserved.