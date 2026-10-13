From 1789 to 2026: A tale of two Bastilles – a poem
in the streets
of neglected French suburbs
dark-skinned high schoolers
who study under leaking roofs
without desks
wonder that
they are asked
to study famous figures
who made history
because they revolted —
from Arthur Rimbaud
to Olympe de Gouges —
and yet their own revolt
is trashed
feeling like throwaways
the only shields they have
are plastic bins on rollers
while the robocops
test their new expensive
fluorescent toys —
stroboscopic shields
that make even youtube viewers
look away or be sick
refusing to become
cannon fodder
in the billionaires’ profitable wars
they chant:
“our country is rearming
but our future
is being disarmed”
elsewhere
a group of youth
armed with only
one Palestinian flag
dance in front of police
armed to the teeth
the spark
that began in France
has spread to
Belgium
The Netherlands
Germany
Spain
Italy
Greece
Portugal
Ireland
Chile
Brazil
and France’s colonies:
Mayotte
Guyana
Guadeloupe
Martinique
Reunion —
and tomorrow
beyond porous borders
others will join in
and today
on the very square
where the French People tore down
the feudal prison of the Bastille,
legions of children
dismantled it
all over again
ghostly stone
by ghostly stone —
acting out the History
that without teachers
they learned alone
(c) Julia Wright October 8. 2026 All Rights Reserved.