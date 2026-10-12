Boston Indigenous Peoples Day: ‘From Turtle Island to Palestine – Land Back!’

Boston

In a powerful demonstration of global Indigenous solidarity, Boston-area Native American and Palestinian-led organizations combined forces with the Boston Coalition for Palestine on Oct. 10 at the Massachusetts Statehouse — an original outpost of European settler colonialism — to demand “Land Back!” and “Free Palestine!”

Speakers and the hundreds who joined them called for the abolition of the U.S. holiday named after the genocidal enslaver Columbus — and state recognition of “Indigenous Peoples Day now!” Organizers also chose the date to commemorate the third anniversary of the October 7 Al-Aqsa Flood of Palestinian resistance to the decades-long, U.S.-sponsored Israeli occupation of Palestine and the ongoing, accelerated genocide in Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon.

Jean-Luc Pierite (Tunica-Biloxi), president of the North American Indian Center of Boston (NAICOB), and Lea Kayali, a Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM) leader, co-chaired the opening rally on the statehouse steps, which followed an opening spiritual offering by Rosalba Solis (Maya). Solis raised the Zapatistas of her homeland as models for the world’s peoples to free the earth from capitalism’s destructive forces.

The Massachusetts Indigenous Legislative Agenda

In response to both emcees’ opening remarks, the crowd loudly booed Massachusetts Governor Healey, a Democrat who has, with the majority of the state’s establishment politicians, refused to recognize Indigenous Peoples Day. The governor has also championed economic and military deals between Massachusetts and Israeli corporations complicit in the murderous genocide of Palestine’s Indigenous people.

Pierite highlighted other aspects of the Massachusetts Indigenous Legislative Agenda that the political establishment have stonewalled for years. The Agenda includes bills to incorporate Indigenous perspectives in public school curricula; expand educational opportunities for Native youth; ban racist Native American mascots; protect sacred Indigenous artifacts and funerary objects; and redesign the Commonwealth’s racist flag and seal. (maindigenousagenda.org)

Janelle Pocowatchit (Comanche and Mi’kmaq) of NAICOB called attention to the thousands of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women, whose cases have been ignored by settler media. A striking orange NAICOB banner behind her read: “Honoring the Indigenous children who survived residential schools and remembering those who did not come home.”

From South Asia to Turtle Island

Nafisa Nipun Tanjeem said: “I am here with my amazing comrades from the Boston South Asian Coalition [BSAC] to express solidarity against settler-colonial violence here in Turtle Island and all over the world. And I want to emphasize that the struggles of South Asian communities are not separate from the struggles of Indigenous communities on this land and Indigenous communities around the world.

“We must remember that the same forces of white supremacy and settler-colonial violence that destroyed Indigenous lands and lives on Turtle Island are now determining who is deserving and who is undeserving of belonging on this land.

“The same white supremacist and settler-colonial forces have unleashed ICE attacks against immigrant communities, killing, torturing and detaining people and tearing communities apart. There have also been numerous cases in which ICE has arrested and detained Indigenous people, because they did not look like they belonged on this land. As members of South Asian communities, we have an obligation to recognize that the U.S. has never simply been a land of immigrants.”

United American Indians of New England (UAINE)’s message was shared by three youth organizers — Sam (Mashpee Wampanoag), Ayanna (White Mountain Apache) and Kaylee of the Indigenous Student Organization at Tufts University. They emphasized: “This summer, settlers celebrated the 250th birthday of their nation built on our stolen land and buried bones. They raised their flag of conquest once more. To them, it is a symbol of freedom. To us, it is a symbol of the genocide that began long before it was ever sewn. It flew over the Trail of Tears. It flew over Wounded Knee. It flew over boarding schools. It flew over every treaty signed and every treaty broken. We do not rise for it. They call it hatred. We call it memory. …

“When their empire falls, we will remain. We resist, because we are still here. We refuse to abandon our Indigenous kin in Palestine, in Sudan, in Congo, in Kashmir, West Papua, in all nations resisting occupation!”

Evict Israeli war criminals

PYM leaders then called the crowd into the street, with chants of “Free, Free Palestine!” reverberating throughout Beacon Hill and winning raised fists of support from thousands of tourists in Boston’s downtown streets.

First, marchers targeted the City Hall Plaza offices of war criminals at the Israeli Consulate. Saleh Abbas of PYM put it succinctly: “We have a responsibility to turn these feelings of anger and outrage into organized confrontations of Zionism. … Despite Zionism being the most hated idea right now, why do we still see it around us? Why the hell is this consulate continuing to be in our city?

“ It is because Zionism is actually entrenched in all of society and all of imperialism. It is in our governments, in our economies, in our universities, in our hospitals, in our cultural institutions, in our technology hubs. It is here in Massachusetts and in Boston. And what do we do about that? We kick them out! [The crowd points and chants “War criminals work here!”] That’s right!”

Abbas concluded with an excerpt of PYM’s statement, published in full in Mondoweiss on Oct. 9, titled “No Redemption for Genocide”: “The Palestinian resistance tradition refuses to understand martyrdom as finality, but as ‘امتداد,’ as continuation. Every universe extinguished is carried forward into our present and our future.

“For the living, our people under genocide and our prisoners experiencing living death must remain the compass of our struggle and the engine of our organizing. For the land, we remember that across Palestine the land is the battlefield as it is the home, and that Palestinians remain rooted in it and continue to resist erasure.”

Marchers then blocked State Street outside the “Old Statehouse” and held a moment of silence for Crispus Attucks, an African and Wampanoag man shot on that spot by British soldiers in what became known as the Boston Massacre of March 5, 1770.

Sheba OUT now!

The marchers next targeted the 60 State Street offices of the Israeli Sheba Medical Center’s ARC Landing incubator project of dozens of U.S. artificial intelligence (AI) startup companies profiting by applying AI technology to local healthcare operations and hospitals. Protesters vowed to kick “Sheba OUT of Massachusetts” as part of a concerted campaign to Boycott, Divest and Sanction all U.S. and Israeli entities that support the continued occupation and genocide in Palestine and Lebanon.

Faneuil OUT! Reparations Now!

The demonstrators then moved to occupy the Quincy Market Place at Faneuil Hall, making their stage the center of where thousands of tourists were gathered, dropping their banners from a balcony walkway. Rev. Kevin Peterson, founder of Boston’s New Democracy Coalition, told of his organization’s tireless efforts for years to rename the historic building, currently named after colonial Boston’s wealthiest enslaver, Peter Faneuil, who auctioned Indigenous and African human chattel at this site of settler government. Peterson also updated the crowd on the progress of the Boston People’s Reparations Commission.

Fawaz Abusharkh of the Palestinian House of New England closed out the day’s speeches by reminding people of the Palestinian nation’s decades of resilience, steadfastness, internationalism and resistance in the face of relentless settler-colonial occupation, mass murder and land theft. Abusharkh concluded, “From Turtle Island to Palestine, we will be here in solidarity until all the lands of our Indigenous peoples are free!”