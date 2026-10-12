Pakistan’s march to free Imran Khan

Thousands of supporters of jailed former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), are determinedly continuing a Long March, or Freedom March, toward Islamabad to demand Khan’s release from prison.

More than 5,000 people, mobilized by the PTI Party, are moving through Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, one of the poorest and least developed of Pakistan’s four provinces, toward the totally locked down capital of Islamabad. The march began on Oct. 4 in the city of Lakki Marwat after the breakdown of negotiations with the central government. The government has been controlled by the powerful Pakistani military, the decisive force in Pakistan for decades.

The enormously popular leader, Imran Khan, has been jailed since 2023. He was ousted from the Pakistani Parliament in 2022 based on trumped-up military charges of corruption. Khan’s spouse, Bushra Bibi, was also convicted and jailed.

More compliant political forces took over the civilian government, now headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and President Asif Ali Zardari of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). These are the two long-established political parties in Pakistan.

In past demonstrations, Khan’s supporters have focused on military installations, since thousands of PTI members and supporters have been arrested, tried and sentenced by military courts.

In a futile attempt to stop the march, the government arrested three of Khan’s sisters and several of their children when they spoke at a national press conference announcing the Freedom March. (https://me-l.co/khzqvzfg)

The Freedom March to demand the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan follows a deep-rooted historical precedent. Opposition parties and religious groups have long utilized these massive, slow-moving convoys heading toward the capital city of Islamabad to pressure sitting governments, demand early elections or force leadership changes. (https://me-l.co/lpd0qoa2)

Imran Khan a threat to military and status quo

Imran Khan had dared to challenge the steadily increasing military budget and the large salaries and pensions of the officers that overrode all Pakistani development plans. Since his ouster, military costs have doubled over the last five years. The military budget is a centralized federal expense. Many other military expenses are hidden in different budget categories, such as generous military pensions, which are listed separately, as are the huge outlays for international military equipment purchases.

Social needs — such as healthcare, education and social safety nets are largely devolved down to provincial governments, which lack the resources to cover such basic expenses. This has exacerbated historic inequality in health and education funding across provinces and between major cities and rural districts.

Rising prices, food insecurity and a growing debt burden impact the entire country.

Imran Khan focused on popular mass programs

Imran Khan is not a revolutionary leader seeking to overturn the Pakistani state. He is a radical reformer who attempted much-needed progressive changes in Pakistan. Even this was a threat to the corrupt political institutions and military dominance.

During Imran Khan’s short time in office — April 2018 to April 2022 — he launched health cards providing up to 1 million rupees ($3,617) in annual medical treatment coverage per family, along with plans for emergency rations, meal centers and housing for the poorest of the population. He spearheaded the Billion Tree Tsunami, a vast afforestation project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, and backed funding for major water storage projects and dams like the Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams.

Imran Khan’s primary political base of support is anchored in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), with 41 million people, where his PRI party has consistently held provincial power, as well as in Punjab, the country’s most populous province of 126 million. In Punjab, Khan built a coalition with many independent candidates. His populist program also had a strong following among the dense urban centers of Lahore and in Karachi, one of the world’s largest and fastest growing cities, with a dense population of 23 million people. (en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Karachi)

Imran Khan came into office backed by a strong youth vote based on a populist message against Pakistan’s traditional dynastic parties that are again in office (such as the PML-N and PPP) and against the domination of the military establishment. Khan’s programs also had strong support among the overseas Pakistani diaspora.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province is one of the poorest of Pakistan’s four provinces, with a literacy rate of 58%. (dawn.com/news/2007104) Its poverty rate is 50%. These are the most determined of Imran Khan’s supporters.

Islamabad shut down and containerized

Pakistani authorities have barricaded the capital, Islamabad, with more than 1,500 shipping containers to form massive, wall-like blockades aimed at stopping thousands of Imran Khan supporters from marching into the capital.

Steel shipping containers, packed with sand and welded together, have lined the roads into Islamabad for weeks in preparations against the march. Truckers ‌are refusing to drive north, for fear their vehicles will be seized and the containers used to barricade Islamabad ahead of the Freedom March. Police requisitioned more than 2,000 vehicles in September ahead of the march, many still loaded with cargo and held for days with little or no ‌compensation. Truckers are threatening to stage their own ⁠protest due to the government seizures.

With trucking shutdowns, threatened strikes and container walls, the authorities have created their own siege, with supply snarls, food shortages and major cargo disruptions nationally.

Major highways, entry and exit points and the high-security “Red Zone” — including roads near the Prime Minister’s residence, Parliament and major government buildings — have been totally barricaded. (tinyurl.com/2wbefbnx)

Freedom March first steps

The convoy is led by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chief Minister Sohail Afridi. The Freedom March entered Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, on Oct. 8, marking the fifth day of the march. Each day the march and bus and car caravan has grown by thousands.

Peshawar is one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in South Asia, serving as a historic gateway between Central Asia and the Indian subcontinent. It is just 15 miles from the historic Khybur Pass into Afghanistan. In Peshawar, a disruption of mobile and cellular internet services was reported since last night in several areas of the provincial capital.

The next city is expected to be Swabi, approximately 60 miles and several days’ march away. Islamabad, the target of the march and the government center, is 100 miles and a long and growing political struggle away.