New York City: Courthouse rally demands ‘Free Cilia Flores!’

New York City

Protesters held a four-hour rally outside the Manhattan federal courthouse Oct. 8 in a powerful show of support for Venezuelan First Combatant Cilia Flores as her lawyers argued for her release to home detention. Chanting “Cilia fight, The people are by your side,” they demanded her freedom and denounced the criminal actions of the Trump administration in invading Venezuela and kidnapping and imprisoning Flores and Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

“We know that Cilia and her partner Nicolás Maduro are political prisoners. They are in jail for daring to stand up to U.S. imperialism and empire,” said Larry Holmes, First Secretary of Workers World Party. “They should not have been kidnapped. The brave Cuban and Venezuelan people who died trying to protect them is mass murder.

“We want Cilia to know that we love her, and our arms and our hearts reach out to her and surround her and protect her, and that she is not isolated. We are here in downtown New York and all over the world,” he stated.

The U.S. military abducted Maduro and Flores, his spouse and a member of the National Assembly, on Jan. 3, when they illegally attacked Venezuela and killed over 100 people. The Trump administration falsely charged them with narco-terrorism and drug trafficking.

In an application seeking her pretrial release, Flores’s lawyers said she deserved to await her trial while in home confinement as she recovers from heart surgery. They noted that her health has deteriorated during her imprisonment at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. She has suffered from chest pains, reflux and gastritis, has lost two molars and more than 25 pounds, and likely suffered a minor heart attack on July 29. She also has not received her monthly injection to manage her ongoing mitral valve prolapse. They noted that the medical team consulted by the prison has advised that she should undergo cardiac catheterization.

“Her reticence to undergo cardiac exploration and surgery only to return to the conditions which have contributed to the deterioration of her health is reasonable,” a legal filing in support of her release states.

Precedents for pretrial release

The lawyers cited several cases in which judges have granted home arrest to defendants, including Dominique Strauss-Kahn, former head of the International Monetary Fund, who was charged with sexually assaulting a hotel housekeeper and Macau billionaire Ng Lap Seng, who was sentenced to prison for his role in a scheme to bribe United Nations ambassadors to build a conference center in Macau.

Despite these precedents, the proposed conditions of house detention, including 24-hour armed surveillance and GPS location monitoring, and the unprecedented nature of her case, Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein denied the request for Flores’s pretrial release.

After the hearing, prosecutors lined up outside the courthouse to speak to the media. Their comments were inaudible beyond the microphones in front of them. But the chants of protesters gathered across the street were clear. Many of the protesters crossed the street carrying signs and calling for the release of Flores. News outlets then followed them back to the rally site for a press conference.

Activists who had been inside the courthouse described the proceeding. Tom Burke, of Freedom Road Socialist Organization, said that before Judge Hellerstein allowed Flores’s attorney Mark Donnelly to talk about her medical condition and request for home detention, prosecutors stood up and introduced new charges against Flores and Maduro of conspiracy to commit torture of anti-government Venezuelans, including of U.S. citizens.

Burke said the judge remarked that Flores looked better than she did the first time she appeared in court, and that Donnelly replied that she had just been beaten up by U.S. military forces during her abduction and had 20 stitches across her forehead when she first appeared in court. The legal filing in support of her application for pretrial release says that during the U.S. military invasion, Flores was thrown against a wall or dresser and suffered significant lesions on her forehead.

Willaim Camacaro of Alliance for Global Justice said the new charges against Maduro and Flores are extremely ridiculous. “Who has been torturing for decades? Who has been bombing, killing, destroying an entire planet?” The U.S. government “admits they want the oil, gold, minerals of Venezuela, the total control of all resources.”

Sara Flounders, of the United National Antiwar Coalition (UNAC) and Workers World Party, said the prosecution claimed Flores was a flight risk because Venezuela has resources even though she has been denied them.

“They make up the rules as they go along, never with any consideration of even being consistent,” she told the supporters. “They want the message to go out everywhere that they’re vicious, violent, vindictive. They use torture, they use abuse, they use racism and sexism. That’s how they operate. And our challenge is to be there again, and again, to resist, to stand up for the political prisoners held in these horrible cages, to defend them as well and to defend every country that’s resisting.”

Supporters will continue to rally outside the Metropolitan Detention Center on the third day of every month to demand Maduro and Flores be released.