Cleveland healthcare workers make strike gains

Workers at Cleveland Clinic’s Lutheran Hospital began striking over health benefits, wages, staffing levels and other issues on Sept. 23. After 16 days on the picket line, the caregivers ratified a new contract on Oct. 8. Cleveland Clinic is the largest healthcare system in the U.S.

The new contract raises workers’ pay by 11% over a three-year period and includes longevity pay and other gains. Management agreed to negotiate with the union over health benefits; the Clinic had tried to get the union to agree to higher costs for workers. Workers of all faiths will have the right to take time off for their religious holidays.

Cleveland Clinic bosses had retaliated against striking members of Service Employees Union (SEIU) Local 1199 by canceling their health insurance on Oct. 1, giving workers only a few hours notice of the benefit cut. The union considered this an intimidation tactic.

“About 150 members decided to show the Cleveland Clinic enough was enough, they’re not going to be disrespected, they want to feel valued,” said Brian Higgins, a power plant mechanic and member of the union’s executive board. “I’m proud of members who stood the line for 16 days and stood up to Goliath.” (ideastream.org, Oct. 9)

Meanwhile, members of the Cleveland Orchestra, whose strike began two days after the walkout at Lutheran Hospital, won a contract that was overwhelmingly ratified after less than three full days on the picket line. Their strike threatened to cancel the Orchestra’s European tour.