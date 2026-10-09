‘Big Beautiful Bill’ – a war on workers

Over 100 activists rallied outside Philadelphia City Hall on Oct. 2 to oppose the reckless federal cuts – mandated in the “Big Beautiful Bill” (H.R. 1) – to Medicaid, HIV funding, housing and harm reduction that put people living with chronic HIV in the midst of a disaster of genocidal proportions.

Speakers included Anthony Feliciano, Housing Works; Jazmyn Henderson, ACT UP Philly; Charles King, Housing Works; Philadelphia City Council member Jamie Gauthier; Tom Hennes, BRAKING AIDS; Kevyn Mines, COLOURS Organization; Nhakia Outland, Prevention Meets Fashion and others.

Following the Oct. 2 protest, protesters delivered letters to Sen. John Fetterman’s and Sen. Dave McCormick’s offices.

Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) is finally a manageable, chronic illness. Advances in antiretroviral therapy (ART) have revolutionized the management of HIV infection, transforming it from a terminal diagnosis into a chronic illness. In addition to not transmitting HIV to others, people living with HIV can live a normal lifespan, as long as HIV medications and wrap-around services are fully funded and accessible.

Medicaid is a crucial program that serves more than 40% of people living with HIV and is the primary payer for lifesaving HIV care and treatment in the U.S.

Changes in H.R. 1 will result in higher HIV transmission rates. There are about 18,000 people living with HIV in Philadelphia, and that number will rise as a direct result of Medicaid cuts.

HIV is a virus that attacks the immune system, specifically CD4 (T‑helper) cells, and it can lead to AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome) and possibly death if untreated. About 700,000 people have died of HIV/AIDS in the U.S. since the beginning of the epidemic in 1981. Close to 5,000 people in the U.S. died just in 2025. Over 1 million people in the U.S. are diagnosed with HIV, almost all receiving lifesaving medical treatment.

Globally, 44.2 million people have died from AIDS-related illnesses since the start of the epidemic. In 2025, over 570,000 people died from AIDS-related illnesses, and 41 million people were living with HIV.

The dismantling of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and proposed cuts to PEPFAR (U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief) have resulted in the closures of 1,700 clinics and the firing of more than 16,000 medical staff workers due to funding delays or cancellations in HIV treatment programs around the world. USAID program and staff reductions have put more people at risk of falling off treatment, longer waitlists and increased AIDS-related deaths.

H.R. 1 an attack on all workers

Signed into law on July 4, 2025, and enacted to grant deep tax cuts for billionaires and big corporations while cutting vital services, H.R. 1 is an attack on millions of workers.

Some of the significant coverage losses under the Medicaid program took effect on Oct. 1. when thousands of immigrants with legal status lost their health coverage. Refugees, asylees without green cards, immigrant survivors of domestic violence and victims of sex trafficking no longer qualify for Medicaid.

Starting next year, timed to take effect after the November elections, more than 1 million immigrants will lose Affordable Care Act plan subsidies as well as Medicare coverage. The law also restricts immigrants’ use of food stamps and the Children’s Health Insurance Program.

H.R.1 includes $285 billion in cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), gutting programs that provide critical anti-hunger services to working-class and oppressed communities. Those provisions have so far resulted in roughly 3.6 million workers and family members losing access to food security through SNAP. More than 1.5 million, close to half, are children.

H.R. 1 will cut over $1 trillion from Medicaid, Medicare and the Affordable Care Act (ACA), resulting in projected coverage losses for 7.5 million to 10 million low-income individuals, leaving 15 million people uninsured. The bill also reduces retroactive coverage, adds copays and imposes administrative and financial hurdles that may terminate access to essential health and long-term care services.

Under H.R. 1, states are obligated to enact Medicaid work requirements starting Jan. 1, 2027. These work requirements will create bureaucratic chaos, resulting in loss of coverage, lower quality of life, more medical debt and overall higher costs for healthcare systems.

H.R.1 a war on the vulnerable

According to an Oct. 2 press release by ACT UP Philly and Housing Works, on top of cutting approximately $1 trillion from Medicaid, Congress is considering slashing over $1 billion in federal HIV funding in the U.S. If passed, the new budget cuts will further devastate HIV prevention, cutting the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program and Minority HIV/AIDS programs while eliminating funding for essential reproductive health services, such as the Title X Family Planning Program.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is making it harder for people living with or vulnerable to HIV to remain stably housed by creating burdensome verification checks, ending support for Housing-First policies and incentivizing the criminalization of homelessness.

The only federal housing program for people living with HIV — the Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA) — is also in a dangerous situation. Many HOPWA awards expired Sept. 30, and the federal government has not released new funding. Without these critical funds, people living with HIV will risk homelessness.

Rather than addressing federal threats by investing in HIV care and prevention, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker and the Philadelphia City Council have eliminated city funding for syringe service programs and severely restricted mobile medical service providers in areas hardest hit by the overdose crisis.

Mayor Parker’s plan for the city’s Kensington district relies on increased policing, sweeps and arrests for low level offenses, forcing people to enter treatment or risk criminal penalties. This is an example of involuntary treatment, which undermines trust in public health and increases overdose risk.

Hennes, longtime AIDS activist and founder of Thinc Design, stated in the news release: “The current Administration’s decision to create a crisis in HIV/AIDS prevention and care isn’t just about economics. It’s a hateful and cruel war on the vulnerable, here at home and abroad. We stand here in unity in Philadelphia to raise our voices in defense of the millions who will die as a result and to invite people of conscience everywhere to join us.”

Stopping the cruel cuts and restoring the healthcare and nutrition people need to survive is a demand immigrants, HIV treatment recipients, people facing food insecurity, child advocates, unions and all workers should be united on.