Pa. Supreme Court to consider sentencing relief for Jerome Coffey

In March 2026, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling in Commonwealth v. Derek Lee struck down automatic mandatory sentences of life without parole (LWOP) for second-degree murder — a murder committed during another felony, even if the defendant did not kill anyone. While determining that the LWOP sentence was unconstitutional, the court stopped short of reviewing the sentences of over 1,100 individuals currently imprisoned in Pennsylvania for second-degree murder.

The court said it put that decision on hold for 120 days so the state’s General Assembly could write new sentencing law, but measures introduced in both the Republican-controlled Senate and the Democratic-controlled House failed to pass.

However, on Sept. 29, the state Supreme Court agreed to rule in the case of Jerome Coffey, a Philadelphia man currently serving an unjust LWOP sentence stemming from a 1992 killing. Coffey, who has maintained his innocence, is one of five individuals who have appealed to the court to review their sentences based on the March ruling.

There was no physical evidence tying Coffey to the killing, and a key prosecution witness recanted before the trial. His lawyers contend that the prosecution withheld evidence that could have helped Coffey’s defense.

Bret Grote, director of the Abolitionist Law Center (ALC), which represents Coffey and also represented Derek Lee, said, “This [the court hearing Coffey’s case] is what those who have been serving this sentence have been waiting for.” In a press release from ALC, Grote noted that Coffey, who founded the grassroots Human Rights Coalition from prison, will be “well able to demonstrate why the decision should apply to people like him who need to be home with us out here in our communities.”

Coffey’s case started in Philadelphia, and the city’s District Attorney Larry Krasner has voiced his support for retroactivity in Coffey’s case, noting, “We cannot have a legal system where people sit in jail for the rest of their lives for an unconstitutional sentence.” (Philadelphia Inquirer, Sept. 29)

Unfortunately, Coffey’s appeal may not be resolved quickly. Other prosecutors across the state have indicated opposition to changing the LWOP sentencing without a determination by the legislative bodies, which will likely not happen until after the November elections.

Jerome Coffey has been a frequent contributor to Workers World’s Tear Down the Walls pages.