Cornell rally demands: Justice for Jane Doe and all survivors!

Thousands of Cornell students, faculty and community members rallied at a “Justice for Survivors” demonstration in the middle of the campus on Oct. 5 to show solidarity with a former student who filed a lawsuit on Sept. 14 alleging she had been sexually assaulted and gang raped by seven members of the Chi Phi fraternity on Oct. 19, 2024.

“Jane Doe,” as she is being called, who said she was plied with drugs and alcohol and then raped, is suing the seven men, the university, Chi Phi and her sorority.



Students for a Democratic Cornell called the rally, which was joined by 20 other organizations. Several demonstrators wore Jane Doe name tags and purple pins in solidarity with sexual assault victims and survivors. They held posters calling for university officials to quit, yelled out “Resign!” when President Michael Kothkoff’s name was mentioned and chanted “Ban the Frats!”

The protesters marched to the administration building housing the president’s office. They demanded an overhaul of the whole system of how misogynist sexual attacks are handled by the school’s officials. The statement they sent to the Cornell Sun called for the resignations or firings of current college administrators, who they say did not hold the rapists to account, while being responsible for Jane Doe’s safety. The statement said they are “guilty of condoning rape and cultivating such a culture that emboldened rapists in their actions.”

The students also called for the abolition of fraternities; replacing Cornell’s Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards with a democratic disciplinary system; and expulsion and revocation of degrees for all Chi Phi members involved in the rape. They denounced “morally corrupt systems” that have punished women historically for protesting sexual violence.

No fairness for Pro-Palestine protesters

In an important comparison, the students criticized the administration’s suspension of four pro-Palestinian protesters, prohibiting them from being on the campus for three years. Students wrote in their “manifesto” that “Cornell suspended nonviolent protesters [opposing] the genocide in Palestine at the same time it punished those who are accused of the most heinous crimes with essays.”

They call for officials to resign, for the community to organize and for the students and workers to take the power — “those who want justice and liberation for themselves and their peers.” Students declared that justice must not only be demanded, but it must be enacted.

The outrageous, misogynist violence and the school administration’s reaction have infuriated students on campuses around the country. While right-wingers are threatening to force Jane Doe to drop the lawsuit, with Trump chiming in — and attempting to find and publicize her name — many women are identifying themselves as “Jane Doe” online in solidarity and in protest.

Cornell activists are planning more actions this week: an open town hall on Oct. 6 called by the gender, feminist and sexuality department and the next day a seven-hour sit-in to show solidarity with Jane Doe.

Only more struggle at Cornell and solidarity actions countrywide will push back the misogynists and their vile attacks on women.

Much of the information is from the Cornell Sun’s Oct. 5 issue.