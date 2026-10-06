October 7: Three years of resistance, genocide and solidarity

October 7, 2026, will mark the third anniversary of the heroic Al-Aqsa Flood — the day when the Gaza-based Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) led a daring, heroic, surprise, coordinated attack of small rockets and ground infiltrations against multiple Israel Occupation Forces’ military outposts and an Israeli music festival held in the southern part of Occupied Palestine. This reportedly led to the deaths of over 1,200 people, mainly Israelis and the taking of 250 hostages. Many Hamas fighters sacrificed their lives for their long-besieged people during this battle.

October 7, as it has now become known to the world, was not just another phase of the Intifada or uprising that began almost 40 years ago in 1987. It became a defining moment in the more than 78-year struggle for Palestinian national liberation and self-determination, beginning even before the founding of Israel in 1948.

In that very moment, October 7 showed the world that the Zionist State of Israel was not impenetrable or invincible, despite it being armed to the teeth with the most sophisticated weaponry provided by the imperialist West, especially the U.S.

And despite Indigenous Palestinians being stateless, Hamas and its allies showed that state repression breeds armed resistance backed by the oppressed masses — resistance that is still sustained today.

On the one hand, October 7 did not result in an Israel-Hamas war, as imperialist media propaganda has described it. This false narrative insinuates that there exists an equal sign between a terrorist, Nazi-like regime and a resistance organization with inferior arms. No, in reality, Israel used October 7 as an excuse to carry out a heinous genocide focused in Gaza, known as the largest open-air prison in the world and home to over 2.1 million Palestinians.

This horrendous genocide has not only resulted in an untold number — at least tens of thousands — of Palestinians losing their lives, including children, by a murderous regime hoping to wipe out future generations. At least 80% of the infrastructure in Gaza has been destroyed by U.S-backed Israeli air strikes. Mass starvation continues unabated, along with the destruction of hospitals and clinics, reintroducing preventable diseases. Palestinian Resistance leaders like Yahya Sinwar and Ismail Haniyeh were both cowardly assassinated in 2024.

And this terrorism has been extended to the West Bank, where illegal, armed, Zionist, fascist settlers viciously attack Palestinians daily, forcing them to abandon their homes and land while destroying their olive trees, one of their means of livelihood.

Genocide leads to Israel’s global isolation

Despite all of the unbearable suffering and challenges the Palestinian people continue to face, their Resistance has ignited unprecedented global solidarity with their struggle, from the developing countries of the Global South to imperialist centers in the Global North.

This solidarity has been expressed in so many arenas of struggle — student encampments; shutdowns and dismantlements of Israeli defense technology factories like Elbit Systems; workers strikes at the docks and against tech firms like Google that are complicit with genocide; sit-ins; mass protests; disruptions of pro-Israeli speakers; boycott and divestment campaigns; and more.

Not even the attempted doxxing of anti-Zionist activists by falsely labeling them as being antisemitic has been able to stem the seismic tide of solidarity.

There has been solidarity with the Palestinian people for many decades by oppressed peoples. But with this hideous genocide being so visible for the whole world to see, including on social media, not even the capitalist media can shield the crimes against humanity committed by imperialism’s pitbull, Israel.

For the past three years, Israel has become the number one social pariah of the entire world. Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and some of his cabinet members have been charged with war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity by the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court. There are warrants for their arrest wherever they go.

Israeli vacationers are physically targeted and told that they are not wanted wherever they travel.

Axis of Resistance causes instability within Israel

The Palestinian Resistance has created important armed allies throughout West Asia, especially in Iran, Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen. These allies have wreaked havoc on the Israeli occupying force and U.S. military bases which defend Israel and lucrative profits for Big Oil.

The Israeli economy is in shambles due to Israel’s out-of-control war and occupation expenditures, not only in Gaza and the West Bank but also in parts of Lebanon and Syria, where it also wants to expand its territorial control.

The suicide rate among demoralized Israeli soldiers has grown by leaps and bounds since October 7. There has been an uptick of young Israelis choosing jail rather than conscription into a genocidal, occupying army.

According to The Cradle, Israel’s upcoming cabinet will inherit a weakened economy strained since October 7, with $114 billion (U.S. dollars) in estimated war-related costs, public debt approaching 7% of the gross domestic product and military spending far above prewar levels. Public debt went from 60.5% of the GDP at the start of 2023 to 68.5%t by the end of 2025, and the deficit reached 4.7%, while the economy also produced an estimated $58 billion less than it otherwise would have. (Oct. 2)

There is a direct connection between the declining U.S. empire — that includes Israel — to war and genocide. Whatever the crimes against humanity it commits against a people determined to win back their ancestral land and liberation are a sign of desperation and weakness.

The Palestinian people are counting on the ongoing solidarity from the people of the world. They are a shining example of the role solidarity can play to elevate any righteous struggle; for example, the mural that artists recently painted on a destroyed building in Gaza expressed their appreciation for rapper Macklemore’s “Free Palestine” message delivered despite his concerts being banned in the U.S.

October 7, 2023, will always be remembered for being a significant milestone, not only for Palestine’s liberation but as a blow struck for the liberation of all humanity from the shackles of all forms of imperialist domination and oppression.

This is the biggest nightmare that both the U.S. imperialists and the Zionists share, knowing all too well that their days are numbered. And that end cannot come soon enough for the Palestinians and the rest of the world.

From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!