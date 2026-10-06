U.S. finally out of Iraq! Reparations NOW!

On September 30, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq wrote: “On this glorious and historic day, we raise our heads high and convey to you the news of the defeat and retreat of the last soldiers of the brutal occupation from the pure land of Iraq, dragging their tails of disappointment and humiliation, after they thought that the land of Mesopotamia would be a resting place for their ambitions, but it was a graveyard for them and hell for their arrogance.

“This departure and submissive withdrawal was not a gift or a favor from anyone; rather, it was written with the blood of our righteous martyrs, inscribed by the arms of our heroic fighters, and forged through the strikes of our drones and missiles that pulverized their strongholds, disturbed their sleep, and turned the land of Iraq into fire beneath their feet until they found no way out except flight.” (Resistance News Network, Sept. 30)

This statement, of course, contradicts the boasting of President #47, who tried to take credit for the last U.S. troops finally leaving Iraq. He said on his Truth Social platform that he “had a choice to stay or to leave, and felt, without question, that it was time for America to go home!”

While the withdrawal of the U.S. military was agreed to by former President Joe Biden in 2024, that agreement was no guarantee it would actually happen. U.S. imperialism has a long, ugly history of violating agreements it makes with oppressed nations.

The steadfastness of the Iraqi Resistance and the Iranian military in resisting the latest U.S.-Israeli terrorist war left the Pentagon no other choice but to pull out of Iraq on Sept. 30.

The long-overdue departure follows two devastating wars in 1991 and 2003, occupations from 2003-11 and 2014 up until Sept. 30 of this year, and murderous sanctions that led to over 1 million Iraqi deaths due to starvation. Of the deaths of 500,000 children, Madeleine Albright, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. under President Bill Clinton, famously said in 1996, “The price is worth it.” (Al Jazeera, March 25, 2022)

Many readers of Workers World have spent decades, on and off, demonstrating around the demand “U.S. out of Iraq!” They were among the millions of people who took to the streets worldwide to try to stop the second Iraq war in 2003.

Now the Pentagon withdrawal has finally happened!

The antiwar movement must now demand the U.S. pay reparations to Iraq for all the death and destruction it created through decades of war, occupation and sanctions.

Workers World salutes the heroic people of Iraq for finally pushing out U.S. imperialist troops — hopefully for good.

We agree with the sentiment expressed by Hezbollah, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon: “We salute the fighters, the martyrs, and the wounded, and all the free people who, through their sacrifices and blood, paved the way for the beginning of the end of the American military presence in our region.” (Resistance News Network, Sept. 30)