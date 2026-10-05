Abolish the death penalty now!

Houston

The death penalty is a crime. It is legalized torture by the government. The death penalty must be abolished now, immediately, today! The only solution to the horror of Christa Pike’s failed torturous execution in Tennessee is to abolish the death penalty in every state and in the federal government.

There is absolutely no humane way to execute a live, healthy person by any government, state or federal. Period. All methods of execution — hanging, firing squad, gas chamber, the electric chair, the guillotine, nitrogen hypoxia, lethal injection — are inhumane. Every method used in this country since its founding has resulted in one or more botched executions.

When a new execution protocol is made possible by advanced technology, the public is told it is safer than previous methods and will assure a safe and humane death. This is a damn lie!

Lethal injection has caused more botched executions than any other method!

The facts about the U.S. use of executions are clear:

Only poor and working-class people are executed. The death penalty is racist. About 58% of those sent to death row are people of color, while they make up just 38% of the U.S. population. The death penalty is even used to execute innocent people. There are 203 people who have been exonerated off death rows, because they were found innocent. People are arrested, tried and convicted by racist cops, corrupt district attorneys and judges who don’t give a damn. Those charged with capital murder rarely can afford an attorney. The last person executed in Texas did have an attorney with a law degree; he was a practicing dentist.

Take it off the books. Put it in the dustbin of history — along with the enslavement of African people and people of African descent, the genocide of Native Americans and every other crime in the history of this country.

End executions! And do it today, right now!

Rubac is one of the founders of The Texas Death Penalty Abolition Movement. For over 30 years, it has been the most active and militant anti-death penalty organization in Texas. The group supports every single person on death row, “innocent” or “guilty,” because the racist state of Texas, founded on stolen Indigenous and Mexican land, has no moral authority to take anyone’s life.