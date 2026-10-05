Union nurses confront Palantir, ICE

San Francisco

Roughly 1,500 union nurses and community allies marched in San Francisco on Sept. 30 to confront the technofascist data company Palantir and oppose its collaboration with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) terrorists. Most of the participants were attending the California Nurses Association/National Nurses Organizing Committee (CNA/NNOC) convention. CNA is the founder and major affiliate of National Nurses United (NNU).

The march started at the convention and concluded with a direct action that took place outside of the building where ICE is housed. Protesters sat down in the street and unfurled red umbrellas with eyes as a symbolic reference to Palantir’s inappropriate use of technology and data tracking.

Participants wore red and held signs that proclaimed “Patients Over Palantir,” “Purge Palantir” and “Abolish ICE.” Several people donned keffiyehs and waved Palestinian flags. Marchers chanted “Palantir tracks! ICE attacks!” and “Money for jobs and education, not for ICE and deportations!”

The convention and march included representatives of other unions who share a similar class struggle, unionist vision as CNA/NNOC and NNU. Those unions include the militant Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) and United Electrical Workers (UE). Progressive allies such as Veterans for Peace, Bay Resistance and the anti-imperialist International League of Peoples’ Struggle joined the march and contributed to the action.

CNA/NNOC and NNU are spearheading a courageous campaign against Palantir because of the company’s contracts and financial connections with hospital bosses, as well as ICE and the Israeli Occupation Forces.

Recently, NNU members in Maine took a bold action that forced ICE to release one of their own members who had been kidnapped at an airport. Union nurses are showing the rest of the labor movement that when you fight, you can win!