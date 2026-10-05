Philadelphia City Council endorses national Starbucks boycott

Philadelphia

Philadelphia became the second U.S. city to formally back the national Starbucks boycott on October 1. St. Louis was the first city to do so in late September.

The unanimous Philadelphia City Council resolution was ceremonial and did not impact any laws or require approval from Mayor Cherelle Parker. Still, the vote is a formal endorsement of the boycott initiated by Starbucks Workers United (SBWU) targeting the world’s largest coffee chain. Last year, Starbucks closed six locations in Philadelphia, including three that were unionized.

SBWU started in Buffalo, New York, in 2021. Since then, baristas have unionized at over 725 Starbucks locations, but the company has refused to agree to the countrywide contract that the union wants. In August, the union called for a national boycott until an agreement is reached. (workers.org/2026/09/94841)

Councilmember Nicolas O’Rourke, a member of the Working Families Party who represents the city at-large and who introduced the resolution said its passage “affirms that Philadelphia is a union town.”