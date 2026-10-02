U.N. action promotes Mumia Abu-Jamal petition

By Ridhima Hegde

New York City

During the opening of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 28, representatives of the International Movement4Mumia, the International Concerned Family and Friends of Mumia Abu-Jamal, Unite for Peace NYC, Daughters and Sons of Borikén and New York Abolitionist Union united to support the petition by The Abolitionist Law Center to the U.N. Working Group for Arbitrary Detention to free Mumia Abu-Jamal.

Prominent activist Suzanne Ross was interviewed by journalist Adrita Talukder for The Indypendent. A “Free Them All” canvas by Unite for Peace NYC supported creative expressions of solidarity for Mumia and political prisoners globally, who Mumia’s petition could potentially impact.

For more information on the petition: Endorsement of the U.N. Petition for Mumia.docx.