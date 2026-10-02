Macklemore’s ‘Free Palestine’ tour sells out

The popular rapper Macklemore, banned from performing in U.S. stadiums by pro-Zionist National Football League billionaire owners due to his outspoken solidarity with the Palestinian people facing genocide in Gaza, announced on Sept. 24 an upcoming “Free Palestine” international tour starting in late October. The tour dates are Oct. 26 in Dublin’s 3 Arena, Oct. 29 at Accor Arena in Paris and Oct. 30 at Wembley Arena in London. Since the announcement, Macklemore reported that all the concerts have quickly sold out.

The funds raised from the concerts will be donated to organizations such as United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Jewish Voice for Peace, Medical Aid for Palestinians. Gaza Soup Kitchen and Palestine Children’s Relief Fund.

Macklemore was one of the acts that were part of the Ed Sheeran concert tour. Once Macklemore was censored, the other opening acts — Irish artists Aaron Rowe and Beoga, Danish band Lukas Graham and producer, musician and brother of singer Billie Eilish, Finneas — left the tour in protest of his ban.

Macklemore stated on his X account: “Something has changed over the last three years. There has been a collective awakening around the liberation of Palestine, the power of billionaires who try to censor this call and what we expect from artists at this moment. I spent the last week reaching out to artists who have stepped forward and used their stages to show solidarity with the Palestinian people regardless of the consequences.

“We are in 2026. Being apolitical during a genocide is no longer an option. People are asking artists to use the stage for something more than entertainment. To stand up when the call for a ‘Free Palestine’ faces attempts to silence it.” (Sept. 24)

Macklemore’s songs are enjoying a major resurgence from fans due to the ban, which began in early September after he chanted “Free Palestine” at a concert at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. One of those songs is “Hind’s Hall” that came out following the heinous murder of a five-year-old Palestinian child at the hands of the terrorist U.S.-backed Israeli occupying forces in January 2024.

Hind’s Hall refers to the renaming of a building at Columbia University in New York City in her memory by pro-Palestinian students who occupied it as part of countrywide college encampments protesting the genocide in Gaza.

Go to workers.org/2026/09/94927 for more information.