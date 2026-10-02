CEIA launches International Pan-African Solidarity Campaign for the Republic of Cuba

Workers World received this news release toward the end of September from the Coalition for the Elimination of Imperialism in Africa (CEIA). We publish it here without editing.

New York, New York — A coalition of Pan-African and socialist organizations from Africa and across the African diaspora has launched an international campaign of solidarity with the Republic of Cuba, calling on African movements, progressive governments, labor organizations and people across the Pan-African world to stand with the Republic of Cuba as U.S. economic and political pressure against the island intensifies.

The Pan-African Solidarity Campaign for Cuba seeks to mobilize African organizations and communities around the historical ties between Africa and Cuba, raise funds for the Cuban people and strengthen political solidarity between African liberation movements and the Cuban Revolution.

The campaign is being coordinated by the Coalition for the Elimination of Imperialism in Africa (CEIA) together with Pan-African organizations around the world.

At the center of the campaign is a Declaration of Pan-African Solidarity with the Republic of Cuba, which calls on Pan-African and socialist organizations, progressive movements, labor unions, youth organizations and all people committed to sovereignty to defend Cuba and preserve the historic bonds between the African and Cuban peoples.

The declaration recalls Cuba’s longstanding role in the struggles for African liberation and independence.

During the anti-colonial and anti-apartheid struggles, Cuban internationalists provided military and political support to liberation movements and contributed to struggles in countries including Algeria, Guinea-Bissau, Angola, Namibia, South Africa and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Cuba also developed longstanding cooperation with African countries in health, education and training.

That internationalism continues today. The declaration highlights Cuba’s medical solidarity through the Henry Reeve Brigade, as well as Cuba’s role in training African medical professionals through the Latin American School of Medicine, where students receive tuition, food and housing free of charge in exchange for returning to serve their communities.

“African people must not forget the great sacrifices the Cuban people made in the name of internationalism and the struggle against imperialism,” the declaration states. “We must act in defense of Cuba, the same way Cuba once acted in our defense.”

A Campaign of Action, Not Just Words

The campaign will bring together organizations across Africa, the Caribbean, Europe and North America around three coordinated initiatives:

A global declaration seeking the signatures of at least 100 African organizations;

A USD $10,000 fundraiser for the Republic of Cuba and an international webinar focused on building material solidarity with the Cuban people; and

A month of action in October, during which participating organizations will organize public events, educational programs and other solidarity activities in their respective regions.

The campaign’s organizers are particularly emphasizing the need to reconnect younger generations of Africans and people of African descent with a history of solidarity that they argue has been systematically forgotten.

“The relationship between Africa and Cuba is not simply a matter of diplomatic history,” said representatives of the campaign. “It is a history written through shared struggles against colonialism, apartheid, foreign domination and imperialism. At a moment when Cuba is facing intensified pressure, we believe African peoples have a responsibility to remember that history — and to act on it.”

The campaign also calls on progressive African governments, particularly the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), to deepen their political and diplomatic ties with Cuba and provide support in the face of heightened pressure from the United States.

A coordinated Global Front

To date, 24 organizations have confirmed their participation in this campaign.

Africa: ● Debout Citoyen (Niger) ● State55 Africa (Nigeria) ● Coordination Burkinabè des Organisations paysannes (Burkina Faso) ● Force de Battiseurs du Congo (FOBAC) ● Amílcar Cabral Ideological School Movement (Nigeria) ● Movement for African Emancipation (Nigeria) ● Mabédja Panafricanistes (Comores) ● Quartier Général de la Révolution (Mali) ● Plateforme Anka Transition (Mali) ● The Thomas Sankara Center (Burkina Faso/Niger) ● Revolutionary Students Commission (Kenya) ● Revolutionary Youth League (Kenya) ● African Liberation Movement (Kenya) ● Le Comité de Kinshasa (DRC) ● Mouvement Panafricaniste AVANT (DRC)

Latin America / Caribbean ● Organisation for the Victory of the People (Guyana) ● Trinbago for Palestine ● Curaçao4Palestine ● Movement Kousa Prome (Curaçao) ● Panteras & Lumumba Afro (Colombia)

Europe ● L’Africa Chiama La Diaspora Risponde

North America ● Friends of Swazi Freedom (USA) ● ASERE (USA) ● Malcolm X Grassroots Movement (USA) Connecting African and Cuban Liberation Histories

The campaign will use several significant dates in the histories of the Cuban and African liberation struggles to organize its activities, including the August birthday of Fidel Castro, September anniversary of the formation of the AES and the November anniversary of Operation Carlota, Cuba’s internationalist intervention in Angola.

The campaign will culminate on November 25, the anniversary of the death of Fidel Castro, when organizers plan to publish the final list of organizations that have signed the declaration and formally close the campaign.

The organizers are inviting additional organizations, movements, unions and community groups committed to African sovereignty and international solidarity to participate in this historical campaign.

“Solidarity amongst oppressed peoples is not a thing of the past. It remains a necessity in the face of today’s challenges.” Long live the friendship between Africa and Cuba! ¡Hasta la victoria siempre!

About the Coalition for the Elimination of Imperialism in Africa

The Coalition for the Elimination of Imperialism in Africa (CEIA) is a multi-continental alliance of Pan-African organizers formed in August 2023. The coalition describes itself as an anti-imperialist and socialist movement in defense of all African peoples’ struggles for liberation and self-determination. One of their primary objectives is to build networks of solidarity for revolutionary organizations based in Africa.

For press inquiries, campaign participation or to receive the campaign declaration and additional materials, please contact [email protected].