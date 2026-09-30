Palaver Collective U.N. action

New York City — During 2026’s United Nations week, an action by the Palaver Collective took a powerful stance in solidarity with all the world’s targets of U.S. imperialism, just blocks away from the meeting of the U.N. General Assembly (UNGA).

Called September 23 — the birthday of the U.S.-born African American freedom fighter George Jackson — the Palaver Collective’s demonstration featured speakers who celebrated the heroic resistance of Iran to U.S. attacks on its country, as well as the righteous resistance of Yemen’s Ansarullah to U.S.-backed Saudi domination.

The day before a hundred people were arrested in New York’s mass protests against war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu ‘s address to the UNGA, members of the Palaver protest saluted Palestinian resistance with Palestinian flags, as well as those of Iran, Venezuela, Cuba, Puerto Rico and other victims of Wall Street.

The action also called out the outrageous imprisonment of Venezuela’s elected president, Nicolás Maduro, along with First Combatant Cilia Flores — imprisoned in the same city just a few miles away — emphasizing the connection between the crimes of U.S. imperialism with the mass incarceration of Black workers within the U.S.

The rally ended with an anti-imperialist and class conscious video message explicitly addressed to the workers of the world, posted on Palaver’s Instagram page: “You have more in common with the Iranians, Cubans, Venezuelans, Palestinians and Ansarullah-ians fighting imperialism than you do with any American capitalist taking your taxes for bombs while you cannot afford rent!”