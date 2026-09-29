New York City protests condemn war criminal Netanyahu

Thousands of people marched through the streets of New York City denouncing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he addressed the United Nations General Assembly Sept. 24. They forcefully called for an end to the genocide in Gaza, settler attacks in the West Bank, the imprisonment and torture of Palestinians and the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran.

In a passionate outpouring, protesters gathered in front of the New York Public Library at Bryant Park and marched to Dag Hammarskjold Plaza near the U.N. headquarters. Chanting “Netanyahu you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide!” and “Free, Free Palestine!” they showed the widespread opposition to Israel.

One large banner called for the immediate release of Dr. Hassam Abu Safiya, a Palestinian pediatrician and director of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza until his abduction by Israeli forces in December 2024. A large poster cutout depicted Netanyahu as a criminal and another illustrated Netanyahu and President Trump as the “Board of Butchers.” A contingent from Workers World Party carried signs proclaiming “Solidarity with Iran & Palestine Resistance” and demanding freedom for Dr. Safiya and all political prisoners.

At a separate protest led by Jewish Voice for Peace, hundreds of people held a sit-in that blocked 1st Avenue a few blocks from the United Nations. They wore white T-shirts with the slogan “Fund People Not Bombs” and held banners demanding “End the Genocide” and “Stop Arming Israel.” One of their chants included “Let Iran live!” More than 100 protesters were arrested, including actors Susan Sarandon, Hannah Einbinder, Elliot Page and Cynthia Nixon.

There was also powerful opposition to Netanyahu within the General Assembly gathering. Delegates from 77 countries, almost all from the Global South, were either absent or walked out as he took the podium to speak. The Iranian U.N. delegation left behind a photo of the beloved General Qassem Soleimani, assassinated by the U.S. in a drone strike in January 2020.