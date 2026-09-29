Spain: Madrid eviction spurs countrywide struggle for housing

By Nelson Galvan and John Catalinotto

A Spanish “vulture” real-estate holding company used police Sept. 23 to evict an

87-year-old woman from the apartment she had been living in for 70 years.

Housing rights activists had barricaded themselves outside her home to help fight

the eviction but were beaten aside by Madrid’s cops.

The brutal eviction started a storm that spread throughout the Spanish state faster

than the Nor’easter spread waves along the Atlantic shore. The Spanish

government now says it will pass a law that prevents these kinds of evictions (such

laws existed during the Covid-19 pandemic). Its goal is to prevent an even broader

struggle from opening up.

The evicted woman, María del Carmen Abascal, or Maricarmen, as she is known,

depends on a wheelchair for mobility. She had been paying 500 euros a month rent

($570) until the apartment house her home is in was taken over by the Urbigestión

real estate speculators, who raised her rent to 2,650 euros a month, almost twice

Maricarmen’s monthly pension of 1,350 euros.

With the help of housing activists in the Tenants’ Union, Maricarmen challenged

the rent hike in the courts. The case reached the Spanish Supreme Court, which

ruled in March in Urbagestión’s favor.

More than 100 protesters fought Maricarmen’s eviction, with riot police carrying

her out on a stretcher. On Saturday, Sept. 26, thousands marched through the

streets of Madrid in protest. Some protesters set up an encampment made out of

tents, sleeping bags, mats, etc., at Puerta del Sol, a public square in Madrid that is

often the end point of protest marches.

The eviction now has aroused a broad working-class struggle against the real-estate

speculators across the country. Rents in Spain have risen by 80% in the last decade

while the cost of a home rose by 63%.

“We’re all Maricarmen,” read one demonstrator’s banner Sept. 23. (New York

Times, Sept. 24) Hundreds have occupied the square and have been sleeping in

tents at Puerta del Sol and are still there as of Sept. 28.

For a guest political analysis from the Coordination of Communist Cells (CNC), a

Marxist organization inside the Spanish state, Workers World publishes the

following statement. Translation: Catalinotto.

Statement from the Coordination of Communist Cells (CNC)

September 25, 2026

The eviction of an 87-year-old woman with a 50% disability from the apartment

where she had lived for 70 years — for which she paid a rent of 500 euros —

carried out by Urbagestión — a company engaged in real estate speculation — is

the last straw in a process that has been unfolding for decades, in which the

working class is being deprived of access to a basic necessity.

The collapse of the productive economy is driving big capital to take over every

social sphere it can turn into a commodity: transportation, electricity, water, social

services … and now, in an unchecked manner, housing.

The working class, which builds all kinds of housing developments and luxury

homes, scrapes by renting a hovel, or even in “hot beds” (a bed is rented for eight

hours, used by three people per day to sleep).

The outrage of witnessing, day after day, how people are thrown out onto the street

— whether because they’ve lost their jobs or because their wages or pensions are

insufficient — is accompanied by a chain of actions involving governments and

state apparatuses, without whose participation this assault on the working class

would not be possible.

The deprivation of the working class’s right to housing — in order to turn it into a

speculative commodity — is a burning issue throughout the European Union (EU).

In fact, in major European cities such as Berlin, Germany, and Graz, Austria,

left-wing organizations have won elections by making the expropriation of large

investment funds a central goal of their platform.

In Spain, the collaboration between the Peoples Party (PP), Socialist Workers Party

(PSOE), Sumar and Podemos (when it was in power) has led to the passage of laws

— or the failure to repeal them — that favor financial capital and large

corporations, particularly in the execution of the brutal crime of eviction.

On the contrary, they send their “law enforcement” to beat and arrest supportive

neighbors who try to prevent the most flagrant crimes, applying the Gag Law —

which they promised to repeal and which remains the legal bulwark of the fiercest

repression.

Maricarmen’s “eviction” in Madrid — savage and brutal — was carried out by riot

police, ordered not by Isabel Díaz Ayuso, president of the Community of Madrid

— who would have done the same anyway — but by Spanish Interior Minister

Fernando Grande Marlaska. This government minister, against whom no motion of

no confidence has been filed by any coalition partner — nor by the “progressive”

supporters who back him — is directly responsible for the escalating repression

currently being waged in Spain against the working class and anti-fascist youth.

In evictions, just as in strikes, on one side stands the proletariat and on the other,

the forces of “order” that protect capital itself.

The attempt to mask the direct responsibility of the PSOE-Sumar government by

organizing a demonstration in front of Ayuso’s penthouse is a pathetic maneuver to

prevent — with elections on the horizon — the futility of relying on the

institutional left to solve the most pressing social problems from being brought to

light. They represent the interests of the imperialist bourgeoisie and govern on their

behalf.

The proposal — now! after eight years in power — to expropriate multiple

property owners would be laughable if it weren’t for all the accumulated suffering

they have witnessed without batting an eye.

Neither those who govern today nor those who seek to replace them have the

slightest credibility. They enact and enforce laws that enshrine private property

above any social need and direct repressive forces against workers who attempt to

resist.

The upcoming elections will not change anything in favor of the working class, no

matter who wins — just as the elections that have been taking place for decades

have not. On the contrary. The plan of the imperialist oligarchy, both here and

abroad, is to continue turning what little remains of social rights into commodities

and to defend the swelling of their profits using the apparatus of the state.