‘Netanyahu’s place must be in the prisons of terrorist criminals’

The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) issued the following press statement on Sept. 24, 2026, at the Hamas Movement official website.

In response to the speech of war criminal Netanyahu before the U.N. General Assembly, which represented an empty speech filled with utter lies and pathetic slogans and exposed the depth of the crisis he is living through, the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) affirms the following:

– These blatant lies no longer deceive the nations of the world or global public opinion, which has seen the truth of this terrorist occupation through the brutal genocidal war and policy of starvation, claiming the lives of tens of thousands of children, women and elderly, along with its ongoing pursuit to destroy all necessities of life for more than two million people in the Gaza Strip.

– The claim that the Israeli army is “the most moral” deceives no one in this world, which has witnessed the massacres, the genocide, starvation, deprivation of water and the cold-blooded killing of children, women and defenseless civilians. This claim completely contradicts what independent U.N. committees and reports have documented, confirming that the crimes and acts committed in Gaza amount to war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

– What criminal Netanyahu stated about his brutal war on Gaza and his denial of the systematic genocide he committed there is refuted by U.N. reports and what the world witnessed directly of massacres, starvation and genocide, in addition to the confessions of his soldiers and officers and their celebration of killing civilians, as well as the calls by the occupation’s ministers and fascist leaders to kill and displace the Palestinians.

– The withdrawal of the majority of state delegations and their refusal to listen to his speech clearly reveal the international isolation encircling Netanyahu and his rogue entity. It also embodies the growing global awareness of the truth of the criminal occupation and the widening circle of solidarity with our Palestinian people and their right to self-determination, the recovery of their land and holy sites and the establishment of their independent state.

– We warn against the terrorist and criminal schemes of the occupation in the occupied West Bank and against war criminal Netanyahu’s denial of the existence of our Palestinian people there, alongside granting legitimacy to colonial-settler crimes against our people. We call for confronting these schemes and crimes by all means.

Finally, we affirm that allowing a war criminal wanted by the International Criminal Court, who led the most horrific genocidal war in the modern era, to ascend the podium of the U.N. to address the world and promote utter lies is a political sin; criminal Netanyahu’s place must be in the prisons of terrorist criminals, to be tried before international and human justice.