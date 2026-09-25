On the picket line

Oregon hospital workers hold educational picket line

On September 14, a great show of support for hospital workers was evident at a demonstration of caregivers at two Legacy Medical Centers, Emanuel and Good Samaritan, in Portland, Oregon.

The workers’ goal was to educate patients, neighbors and people passing by about their demands: a fair contract, an end to pay cuts, affordable healthcare, safe staffing levels, meaningful paid time off and the protection of immigrant workers and patients. They also want recognition of longevity, so Legacy can recruit and keep experienced caregivers who can provide patients with safe, consistent care.

Amy Barnickel from the pharmacy department, representing the AFSCME (American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees) bargaining unit, told Workers World: “Management is trying to squeeze blood from a turnip. In the past, management has been more collaborative; they would listen to our concerns. However, recently they have shown little concern. They are only concerned with saving money or cost containment, a set of strategies used to control and reduce expenses.”

Barnickel added that, for hospital workers, “their concerns are for patient safety with reductions in hours and staffing.”

Picketers said they are done waiting for dignity and respect. They noted that Legacy has the ability to meet their demands but, for the last four months, they have chosen not to respond to the unions’ proposals.

Workers are represented by three major unions: Oregon Nurses Association (ONA), Service Employees Union (SEIU) Local 49 and AFSCME. ONA is Oregon’s largest union and professional association for nurses and healthcare workers representing more than 25,000 members. Legacy United is made up of over 500 Legacy employees represented by Oregon AFSCME.

For more information go to: legacyrealigned.org.

Museum workers ready to strike in New York City

Workers at three New York City museums — all members of United Auto Workers Local 2110 — have recently voted to authorize a strike if their contract demands are not met.

American Folk Art Museum’s Director of Information Technology, Richard Ho, who has worked at the museum for 25 years, said: “Staff should be able to afford to live in the city they work in. AFAM staff voted unanimously to unionize to address pressing concerns about workplace rights and wages that lag below inflation.” (Hyperallergic, Sept. 15)

The other museums facing strikes are the Whitney Museum of American Art and the Brooklyn Museum. Local 2110 members at the Guggenheim Museum also voted to authorize a strike in June of this year.

Workers at these museums earn less than the $71,000 estimated as the minimum annual salary needed to cover expenses in New York City. For example, Derrick Charles has worked eight years at the Whitney and makes only $24 an hour — less than $50,000 per year. (New York City Central Labor Council, Sept. 18)

With AFAM, the Whitney and the Brooklyn Museum all having major exhibit openings in October, a strike at all three museums could be very impactful.

Cleveland hospital workers on strike

Workers at Cleveland Clinic Lutheran Hospital began walking the picket line at noon on Sept. 23. The over 200 members of SEIU Local 1199 voted overwhelmingly in July to authorize an Unfair Labor Practice strike. Local 1199 held a “Workers March” on Sept. 22.

Issues include wages, health benefits, staffing levels and unresolved ULP charges.

Lutheran Hospital is the only union hospital of the 23 in the Cleveland Clinic network, with Local 1199 winning a union representation election in 2023.