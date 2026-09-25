Seattle: Rally protests U.S. war on Iran

Seattle

Demonstrators gathered Sept. 16 in front of Seattle’s Pike Place Market to hold a high visibility rally against the U.S. war on Iran. It was one of at least 18 actions held across the country in solidarity with Iran in their heroic struggle for sovereignty against U.S. imperialism.

The war for oil against Iran is about the most unpopular of many unpopular U.S. wars, and this action reflected that.

Demonstrators got to hear firsthand of the situation in Iran from several Iranian speakers. Zainab Obaid of Seattle Against War condemned the U.S. bombing of a school, a wedding, universities, research centers, hospitals, power plants and world heritage sites.

Speakers announced plans for demonstrations on Oct. 7 against the U.S.-Israeli genocidal war against Gaza, Palestine. Plans were also announced for a campaign against the bloody war technology maker Palantir, which has a location in Seattle.

This action, which marked the 200th day of the imperialist war against Iran, was organized by the national Anti-War Action Network.