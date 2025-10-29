Starbucks workers intensify struggle, vote on striking

Since September, over 100 Starbucks stores have been hit with “practice pickets” called by Starbucks Workers United (SBWU). Practice pickets are a relatively new tactic intended to put pressure on companies to agree to decent contracts while preparing union members for a potential strike. SBWU has used a slogan introduced in 2023 during negotiations between the Teamsters union and United Parcel Service (UPS): “Just practicing for a just contract.”

Since the first successful union election at a Starbucks store in Buffalo, New York, in 2021, over 650 stores have been unionized with over 12,000 workers represented by SBWU. Because of Starbucks’ intransigence over key issues, a strike authorization vote began on Oct. 24. Workers are still voting on whether to allow the union to call a strike, which could begin in mid-November.

The three key union demands that the company has not met are higher wages, more work hours and resolution of numerous Unfair Labor Practice charges filed by SBWU. Many workers have been illegally retaliated against and even fired by Starbucks for union organizing.

The union states on its website: “Starbucks partners around the country are experiencing the same, systemic problems. Every day across the U.S., we’re dealing with issues like short staffing, unpredictable scheduling, low pay, rising health care costs, harassment, broken equipment and unfair discipline.

“That’s why baristas began taking action to stand up to management. We saw that through worker-to-worker organizing, it was possible to address systemic issues by taking a unified stand — and that we can only lock in lasting change through a fair union contract.

“CEO Brian Niccol is on the hook for turning Starbucks around, but his ‘Back to Starbucks’ plan is not working. Sales are down, customers and baristas are unhappy and stores are understaffed, causing long wait times. Customers — especially younger customers — are turning away from Starbucks, finding other options and spending their hard-earned money elsewhere.

“We have won a lot as a union … but Starbucks continues to stonewall us during contract negotiations. It’s time to get this done so we can ALL move forward.” (sbworkersunited.org)