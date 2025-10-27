President Maduro vows unity with Colombia; President Petro renews call for Constituent Assembly

This article from The Orinoco Tribune was written in Caracas, Venezuela’s capital and published on Oct. 23. Given the threat of imminent U.S. military attack on Venezuela, Colombia and other sovereign countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, Workers World is increasing its coverage from that region.

Caracas: Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro said Oct. 20 that he will always close ranks with Colombia, whose president, Gustavo Petro, was accused — without evidence — Oct. 19 by his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, of being a “leader of illegal drug trafficking.”

“At heart, we are Colombia, the profound Great Colombia founded on the Orinoco River by the Liberator Commander Simón Bolívar,” Maduro said during an activity with communal leaders. “And Colombia knows that we are one, Siamese twins. Whatever happens with Colombia, happens with Venezuela. And whatever happens with Venezuela, happens with Colombia. … “As a military officer of the Colombian military forces wrote to me two weeks ago: ‘If you touch Venezuela, you touch Colombia.’ We are one homeland of the heart. And we do not say this just for the sake of saying it.” …

Read the full article at orinocotribune.com.