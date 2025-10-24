Workers World declares: Solidarity with Palestine

Workers World hails the courageous people of Gaza who have withstood the horrific siege by Israel, resulting in over 68,000 deaths and destruction of homes, hospitals, schools, mosques, museums and more. This carnage was carried out with U.S. bombs, provided by both Democrat and Republican administrations to the Israeli state run by war criminal Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The heroic Palestinian Resistance has defended its people against Israel’s occupation and genocide. The ceasefire which the Resistance has agreed to has resulted in the freeing of 2,000 prisoners from Israel’s dungeons and the return of many Gazans to the sites of their homes, unfortunately, only to find rubble.

And while the Resistance has adhered to the ceasefire’s terms, Israel has not, severely limiting humanitarian aid distributions, keeping the Rafah crossing closed and continuing to shell Gaza and more.

The strength of the Palestinians and the Resistance forces have inspired the world’s people who have held massive demonstrations and workers’ strikes in solidarity, even despite government repression. Maritime flotillas packed with aid have set sail from many countries. Palestine Action has been banned in Britain with 2,000 protesters arrested. But the organization is fighting back and challenging the ban in court. (workers.org/2025/08/87531/ Global solidarity actions continue.

Workers World newspaper is partisan, siding with the Palestinian people and the Resistance which has been fighting for their people’s rights, land, an end to occupation and repression and for liberation and self-determination. Our paper has reported the truth about Israel’s motives for decades – its expansionist goals – and genocidal attacks – and has exposed Washington’s historic complicity in the Zionist state’s repression of Palestinians, its murderous siege of Gaza and the military strikes on countries allied with the Resistance.

WW has printed and posted statements by the Palestinian Resistance forces and their allies, especially since Oct. 7, 2023.

Our newspaper refutes corporate media lies, distortions and bigotry. If you want to read the truth about Israel’s militarism and the U.S. role — and share our solidarity with the Palestinian people — Workers World is the newspaper for you. Free Palestine!

