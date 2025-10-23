Prison tries to obstruct Arroyo’s legal visits

Bryant Arroyo has been recognized as one of the leading Latine voices for social and environmental justice reform in the prison-industrial complex in Pennsylvania. Currently at SCI (State Correctional Institution) Pine Grove, Arroyo previously organized inmates to get access to clean drinking water at SCI Frackville. While at SCI Mahanoy he organized hundreds of inmates to stop the construction of a toxic coal gasification plant from being built hundreds of feet from the prison yard.

Throughout his incarceration, Arroyo has challenged the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections for failing to accommodate individuals with disabilities. While at SCI Coal Township in 2022, he helped a terminally ill inmate with late stage cancer secure compassionate release.

The PA DOC has retaliated against Arroyo by frequently placing him in solitary confinement, denying his access to necessary medical treatment, and moving him from one facility to another multiple times. Details of the mistreatment and violations of his rights under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) are included in a federal complaint he will be filing soon against multiple prison employees.

To prepare for the federal complaint, Arroyo frequently needs legal virtual calls. Recently, the prison started shackling and restraining him during these visits, cuffing both hands to a restraining belt, leaving him unable to hold the phone, take notes, or present information to his legal counsel. The prison was also prohibiting him from using his prison-issued tablet during legal visits, and delayed bringing him to the visits on several occasions.

After Arroyo filed grievances over the issues, and amended his federal complaint to include SCI Pine Grove employees, on Oct. 8, he was finally allowed to consult with counsel without being restrained.

Bryant Arroyo’s birthday is Oct. 20, so e-mails, cards, and donations to his prison account are welcome. Workers World would also like to thank him for the many new subscribers he has sent our way. We will continue to post updates on his federal case as it develops. Messages can be sent to Bryant Arroyo CU-112, SCI Pine Grove, PO Box 33028, St. Petersburg, FL 33733.