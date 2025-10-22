For all Palestinian prisoners – ‘Freedom is inevitably coming’

Resistance News Network posted the following statement on Oct. 14, 2025.



The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine congratulates our people, the Prisoners’ Movement and their families on the release of a group of prisoners from the occupation’s jails.

• The Popular Front extends its warmest congratulations to the masses of our struggling Palestinian people, to the Prisoners’ Movement and to the families of the heroic prisoners on the occasion of the release of a new group of freedom fighters from the occupation’s jails, foremost among them several leaders of the Front and the Prisoners’ Movement, headed by the member of the Front’s Political Bureau, Comrade Leader Kamil Abu Hanish, and the Comrade Leaders Nader Sadaqa, Hashim Kaabi, Habes Bayoud, Hikmat Abdul Jalil, Ahmad Al-Arda, Nabil Abu Khdeir, Al-Mahdi Ramadan, Ibrahim Alqam, Ibrahim Masaad and Bassem Al-Khandaqji.

• The Front also extends greetings and pride to the masses of our steadfast people in the Gaza Strip, who embraced with joy and pride hundreds of their sons, the prisoners released from the Nazi occupation’s jails, after long months of suffering, abuse and torture.

• Although the joy remains incomplete as long as thousands of female and male prisoners remain behind bars, confidence in the resistance and its ability to achieve complete liberation remains great and unshaken.

• This great national achievement is the fruit of the steadfastness of our people and their valiant resistance and the sacrifices of Gaza, which offered everything precious and valuable for the freedom of the heroic sons and daughters of our people.

• The Front affirms that the liberation of all prisoners is an irreversible covenant and that it, along with all resistance forces, will spare no effort or means until the last female and male prisoner achieves freedom, foremost among them the Secretary-General of the Front, Comrade Leader Ahmad Sa’adat, and his comrades, the leaders of the Prisoners’ Movement and those serving long sentences.

• The Front stresses that the issue of the prisoners will remain at the forefront of national struggle priorities and will be on the resistance’s agenda, as it is a political, national and humanitarian issue that touches the core of the conflict with the occupation. It calls for its internationalization and for exposing the occupation’s crimes against the prisoners before human rights and international institutions and for continuing popular and official pressure until they achieve complete freedom and international recognition of their rights.

• We renew our covenant that the struggle will continue at all combative, political, popular and field levels until complete freedom is achieved for our prisoners, comprehensive liberation for our land and the dignified return of our people to their homes.

Glory to the prisoners and glory to the resistance. … Freedom is inevitably coming.



Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine

Central Information Department