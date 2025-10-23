PDF of October 23 print issue

By Workers World Party posted on October 23, 2025

Editorial
Stop U.S. attack on Venezuela!

Millions turn out for anti-Trump ‘No Kings’ actions

Boycott Buffalo Hyatt
Boston: Indigenous Peoples Day
Behind WNBA contract talks
Universities reject Trump Compact
George Floyd Day
Denver ‘No Kings’ protest
Bronx salutes Gaza’s martyrs
Remembering Assata
Editorial: End U.S. blockade of Cuba!
Victory for Palestinian Resistance
Honoring Che Guevara

Around the World
Hamas on ceasefire 
Spain strikes for Palestine
‘Art of the deal’ China
London Palestine Action


Tear Down the Walls:
Another Cleveland prisoner dies
Bryant Arroyo vs Penn. prisons
March for Mumia
Free Palestinian prisoners!

Mundo Obrero:
¡Palestina libre!
Premio Nobel de la Guerra


